Clive Dickens Departs Optus, Next Job Unclear

Clive Dickens, Optus’ VP of TV, audio, content and product development, has departed the business after six nearly years.

However, Dickens has kept shtum on what his next role will be, posting on LinkedIn: “I am now going to be taking a Summer Break focusing on my Australian and International family, returning in 2025 for another very exciting new adventure – watch this space!”

Dickens joined Optus in April 2019 from Seven West Media where he was the chief digital officer.

During his time at Optus, Dickens led the team to some impressive achievements—perhaps most notably in the sporting realm.

Posting on LinkedIn, Dickens listed among his proudest achievements scaling the UEFA 2020 and 2024 Euro Championships, renewing exclusive Premier League and FA Women’s Super League rights through to FY29 and enabling the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He also said the launch of Optus 5G Home and its SubHub and Donate Your Data initiatives were important landmarks in his time with the telco.

“To all the Amazing People in my teams – you did it – whilst navigating the massive impact of COVID, Cyber, inflation, interest rates and a major outage on our customers and our people,” Dickens wrote on LinkedIn.

“There are too many Singtel Optus people to personally thank, but here are a few that empowered and inspired me… Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, Kuan Moon Yuen, Michael Venter, Sachin Gupta, Aileen Tan, Arthur Lang, Kate Aitken, Allen Lew”.