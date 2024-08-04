Cleverness & Creativity: Liana Dubois On Building A More Equitable Media Industry

As Nine’s CMO, Liana Dubois is responsible for its total marketing and brand strategy, aiming to accelerate audience and revenue growth across its diverse assets. She joined Nine in 2013 as Director of Sales—Sydney, bringing more than 25 years of experience across the Australian media landscape to the role.

But this role hardly defines Dubois, the powerhouse that she is. From humble beginnings reading a familiar-sounding trade publication in her student accommodation to a Women In Media Advisory Growth Committee member, Dubois knows just how hard it is to make it as a woman in this industry.

Understanding the importance of equality, Dubois sat down with B&T to stress the importance of cleverness and creativity in building a more equitable media industry.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Dubois: Let’s set the scene! I was studying marketing and working part-time in marketing in Brisbane, renting a seriously dilapidated unit furnished with a hodge podge of mismatched hand-me-down furniture from op shops and the parents of all of the occupants, as was student life – ah, sweet independence. Two industry publications were arriving in the mail to said rental, clearly having not been redirected by the former occupants because lowly students couldn’t afford the subscriptions to those publications. (And yes, I am aware, not my finest choice and yet difficult to regret entirely..) They were the glossy printed versions of B&T and, out of respect for the publisher of this article, an unnamed competitor.

Between my studies and what I found really compelling in those two publications, my original idea was to go into a Creative Agency to use the power of creativity to alter the fortunes of business—a sliding doors moment after reading a job post in the SMH for a media sales role in Sydney sent me in an almost entirely different direction. What inspired me to make that choice, in conjunction with some great leaders I met through the process, was recognising the influence of the media, and this sounded like it was going to be a heck of a lot of fun.

B&T: What values do you see in having a diverse leadership team?

Dubois: Diversity in leadership is critical to the profitability of business. Diversity of people brings diversity of thought, and it’s that thinking that unlocks long-term sustainable growth, including enhanced collaboration, increased productivity and innovation and encourages more creativity. Better thinking, better decision making, better outcomes for business.

B&T: Could you share a specific instance where your leadership style has made a significant impact? Do you have a core leadership approach from which you don’t waiver?

Dubois: A person’s leadership shadow is long and enduring; it makes an impact all day, every day, consciously or unconsciously. There are, of course, moments in time when a leader can make a significant positive or negative impact. For me, I’ve always believed that when the chips are down, it is a really critical moment to lean in. My leadership style reflects my personal values and is underpinned by growth, transparency, ‘real-ness’ and empathy with motivation in all things to leave them better than I found them. The generational shift in the workforce will see leadership styles (whoever they belong to) that centre around command and control diminish over time as the ideological mismatch grows.

B&T: Who is your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Dubois: Every person in my life, whether a short or long interlude, has made a mark. I actually can’t name a single biggest or just one. I take inspiration from many people around me – both near and far. There is so much to be curious about, understand better, and learn. I will say every leader I’ve ever directly orbited, good or bad, has taught me something about what to do or not to do.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Dubois: The media industry is fast-moving, rapidly evolving and set for even more change in the future. It needs clever and curious minds, people prepared to challenge the status quo when required, and people prepared to muck in and get it done. The media industry is a wonderful place to explore the intersection of growth, strategy, creativity and amplification to move people towards an action. To the fabulous women coming on that journey, buckle in and get ready to be a part of the incredible future of media in this country. While you’re revelling in being part of redefining the media industry, remember who you are, what you believe in and what your values are. Some people on your journey may try to shake it, but they don’t get that satisfaction – agreed?

B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?

Dubois: Very early in my media career, someone told me I wouldn’t be successful in this industry. With the petrol that poured on an already brightly burning internal fire, I was keen to see exactly how wrong I could make that person over the course of my career. For that, I thank them.

B&T: What mistakes have you made along the way, and what did you learn from them?

Dubois: I’ve had many lessons and am comfortable that I will continue to, as will everyone else, on this journey we call life. One of my ongoing lessons relates to ‘assumption’. It is sometimes easier, faster, more convenient or maybe to be recognised as a blind spot to assume everyone is on the same page, to assume everyone knows what is being talked about with the same degree of understanding, to assume someone else did that thing that needed doing – whatever the example – may my lesson be yours. Let’s not assume; let’s ask, seek clarity, qualify, be curious and listen to understand because to assume …(insert rest of saying in your head so we can keep this publication clean).

