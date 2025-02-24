Clemenger BBDO Swallows CHEP, Traffik, Dani Bassil Exits

Clemenger BBDO has swallowed its sister agencies CHEP Network and Traffik. CHEP Network’s CEO Lee Leggett will run the new combined agency, Clemenger CEO Dani Bassil will leave the business.

Clemenger Group CEO, Les Timar said: “Our focus is to create ideas that embrace and define the future – in service of our clients, people and creativity.

“Through its creative beating heart and breadth of expertise, the new Clemenger combines bold thinking with precision execution to turn ambitious growth aspirations into reality for our clients.

“We are embracing strength and scale to create a truly game-changing agency that perfectly balances our integrated capabilities across performance, marketing and brand platform creativity.”

“This is not about doing more with less. This is all about doing more with more.”

Clemenger CEO, Lee Leggett said: “I feel very honoured to help Do Big Things for our clients by bringing together brilliant talent from across our teams into the new Clemenger agency”.

“We have created a bold offering with a clear purpose – deliver big and measurable ideas that define tomorrow.

“This is a modern agency ready to navigate a world where the need for smart, creative thinking remains more important than ever.”

Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar, said of Bassil’s departure:

“Dani Bassil has informed Clemenger Group of her resignation as CEO of Clemenger BBDO Australia, after two years leading the agency. Under her leadership, Clemenger BBDO Australia has delivered ground-breaking work for our clients and attracted extraordinary talent to the team.

“Dani has worked with us over recent months on the plan for the unification of our two leading Australian advertising agencies and believes this is the right time for her to depart Clemenger Group.

“I thank Dani for her dedication to Clemenger BBDO Australia and wish her all the very best in the next chapter of her career.”

Clemenger will work alongside Clemenger Group’s agencies and consultancies in Australia and New Zealand and be an integral member of the Omnicom Advertising Group and BBDO Worldwide community of global agencies – recognised as the world’s most creatively charged agency network.

Its clients include Samsung, Asahi, Mars, Michael Hill, The University of Sydney and 7-Eleven. In November, Clemenger BBDO and Myer severed ties with Howatson+Company eventually winning the creative account.

Redundancies and layoffs were reportedly small, with a Clemenger Group spokesperson telling trade title Mi3 earlier today:

“Our ambition for the agency’s new structure is to give our people new and interesting opportunities across each area and discipline. There are a small number of overlapping roles that are present across the agencies – in the few areas in which this arises, the first and most important thing we will do is talk directly with any relevant people.”