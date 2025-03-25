Claxon Wins Australian Mentoring Services Creative & Digital Work

Disability support services organisation, Australian Mentoring Services (AMS) has appointed Claxon as its digital and creative agency of record.

Claxon’s remit includes the creation of AMS’s new brand strategy and visual identity, including the design of a new website, plus ongoing creative as the company scales up for its next evolution of growth.

Jade Axford, chief growth officer, Claxon said the team was delighted to add AMS to its client roster and looked forward to helping the brand achieve its ambition to empower individuals with complex needs and challenging pasts.

Axford said: “Our brief is to reposition AMS as a leader in disability support, ensuring the rebrand and its new visual identity truly reflects AMS’s expertise, values and impact.

“AMS is on the cusp of scale-up and growth, and the brand identity created when they were in the start-up phase no longer reflects their expertise and commitment. AMS needs to be repositioned as a clear industry leader alongside the biggest players in the industry while maintaining its proud and unique heritage. Claxon’s goal is to build a strong, future-thinking brand that will propel AMS forward in the market and allow them to stand out against the more established providers,” Axford explained.

Tyronne Baena, director, AMS said: “Claxon immediately grasped our objective to reposition ourselves as a leader in the disability services sector by recommending a new, modern visual identity that symbolises inclusivity, support and personalised care, and clearly reinforces AMS’s commitment to empowering our clients. We are excited to work with the team and launch our new brand and positioning to market soon.”

James Coulson, brand strategy director, Claxon said: “Our comprehensive rebrand strategy will transform AMS’s visual identity, messaging, and digital presence and will create a sophisticated, professional brand that balances warmth, trust, and credibility.“Our solution will include refining AMS’s brand positioning, value proposition, and messaging to better communicate their expertise to their clients. We will also develop a new visual identity, evolving their colour palette to be more accessible and legible while maintaining a connection to their original brand.

“A key part of our solution will be to design and develop a modern, user-friendly website that speaks directly to AMS’s target audience helping them connect with more people in need of their services while strengthening their reputation in the industry,” Coulson concluded

The rebrand is already in progress, with the new visual identity set to launch in the market by Q2. This further strengthens Claxon’s impressive client portfolio, which includes Binance, Michelin, Oroton, and Dymocks.