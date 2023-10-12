Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate

Full-service Indie, Claxon, has taken the Indie vs HoldCo debate to new levels: launching an OOH ‘attack’ on the HoldCos via a provocative billboard campaign.

The campaign designed to bring attention to “why working with a Holdco results in ‘beige’ outcomes,” involves jumbo format placements rolled out in high traffic areas located in Melbourne City centre and Sydney Airport, during October. The OOH campaign will be supported by digital and social across all owned assets.

Founder and CEO of Claxon, Daniel Willis, said for too long the Independents are positioned as being limited by their size and less able to drive large budget, multi-channel, innovative and highly creative campaigns. Willis argues: “this is simply not true.”

“Leading independent agencies can deliver brave, bold work crafted by senior agency staff. What HoldCos like to tout as an Independent’s weakness – our smaller size – is actually our strength. Our agility, bold thinking and raw hustle within the culture of the top indies is truly unmatched and brands need to know there is a better way” Willis said. “Too often brands who work with HoldCos might think they are getting the best, but what they really end up with is working with a junior level team, constrained by a big machine mentality and a culture that produces homogenised work”.

“The innovation and agility driving Independents – like Claxon – I describe as a kaleidoscope of colour compared to the HoldCos beige” Willis continued.

“While I recognise a small number of OOH placements won’t change the world, this is really about what Independents can offer vs HoldCos. We want to put a line in the sand and call the HoldCos out for delivering what we believe is ‘safe’ & ‘beige’ work. If brands truly want to work with an agency that thinks differently and are bold and brave themselves, then in my opinion, a leading independent is the partner to have”.

“I can assure you the response to both Melbourne and Sydney’s billboard has been amazing, my phone has literally run hot since the OOH placements were installed,” Willis concluded.