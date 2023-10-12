Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate

Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Full-service Indie, Claxon, has taken the Indie vs HoldCo debate to new levels: launching an OOH ‘attack’ on the HoldCos via a provocative billboard campaign.

    The campaign designed to bring attention to “why working with a Holdco results in ‘beige’ outcomes,” involves jumbo format placements rolled out in high traffic areas located in Melbourne City centre and Sydney Airport, during October.  The OOH campaign will be supported by digital and social across all owned assets.

    Founder and CEO of Claxon, Daniel Willis, said for too long the Independents are positioned as being limited by their size and less able to drive large budget, multi-channel, innovative and highly creative campaigns.  Willis argues: “this is simply not true.”

    “Leading independent agencies can deliver brave, bold work crafted by senior agency staff. What HoldCos like to tout as an Independent’s weakness – our smaller size – is actually our strength. Our agility, bold thinking and raw hustle within the culture of the top indies is truly unmatched and brands need to know there is a better way” Willis said. “Too often brands who work with HoldCos might think they are getting the best, but what they really end up with is working with a junior level team, constrained by a big machine mentality and a culture that produces homogenised work”.

    “The innovation and agility driving Independents – like Claxon – I describe as a kaleidoscope of colour compared to the HoldCos beige” Willis continued.

    “While I recognise a small number of OOH placements won’t change the world, this is really about what Independents can offer vs HoldCos. We want to put a line in the sand and call the HoldCos out for delivering what we believe is ‘safe’ & ‘beige’ work. If brands truly want to work with an agency that thinks differently and are bold and brave themselves, then in my opinion, a leading independent is the partner to have”.

    “I can assure you the response to both Melbourne and Sydney’s billboard has been amazing, my phone has literally run hot since the OOH placements were installed,” Willis concluded.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    claxon

    Latest News

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
    • Marketing

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

    Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
    • Marketing

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

    Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
    • Marketing

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

    Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]

    Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand
    • Advertising

    Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand

    Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ. The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video […]

    IAB Launches Search Working Group
    • Advertising

    IAB Launches Search Working Group

    IAB Australia has launched a Search Working Group to look at how agencies and brands can make the most of their search investments and plan for future technological and behavioural changes. Indago Digital’s MD, Gary Nissim has been appointed as Chair, while other group members are drawn from Google, Microsoft, Ryval Media, Half Dome and […]

    New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’
    • Technology

    New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’

    At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.” By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express is making it […]

    Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe
    • Media

    Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe

    Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities […]