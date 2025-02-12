Chux Partners With Spotify For Feel-Good Cleaning Vibes Via Connecting Plots

Chux has enlisted the services of #cleantok Influencer Brit Cunningham to create the ultimate summer cleaning playlist – ‘Clean Like No One Is Watching’ on Spotify.

The work is supported by advertising, contextual media placements and influencer content to road test it and encourage communities to contribute to the playlist.

“Chux products have always been thoughtfully designed to get the job done,” says Clorox marketing director, Lee Everson.

“Adding some music to set the mood, we are hoping to inject a little joy and positivity to keep people upbeat and motivated. The new year is the right time to do this as it’s where routines are set for the year ahead.”

“We’re not saying cleaning is fun. That would be a lie,” added Connecting Plots co-founder, Dave Jansen.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t associate cleaning with a bit of playfulness and fun. Music is the universal shortcut to just that.”

With the Spotify branded playlist launching on 20 January 2025, the campaign will roll out across Spotify ads, Meta, Digital OOH and influencers throughout the summer period.