Chronos Agency Partners With HubSpot To Keep ANZ Growth Rolling

Nina Jung, chief revenue officer, Chronos Agency.
Chronos Agency has announced a new partnership with HubSpot, joining HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program.

“Quickly following the expansion of our presence in Australia, we are excited to be partnering with market leader, HubSpot, through their partner program to expand our service offerings to wider industries across the ANZ region,” said Nina Jung, chief revenue officer at Chronos Agency.

As a client of Hubspot, Chronos has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers over the past year. In the first half of 2024, Chronos experienced 50 per cent growth in new deals created in the ANZ region compared to the same period in 2023.

“With our global expertise in lifecycle marketing, we are well-positioned to extend our skills and best practices to a wider range of industries that leverage marketing automation to engage customers. Clients and partners have increasingly sought our support for marketing initiatives on the HubSpot platform,” added Jung.

“This partnership, and our expansion beyond the ecommerce sector, addresses growing market demand. In today’s challenging economic climate, we remain committed to educating and supporting businesses in achieving sustainable growth through lifecycle and retention marketing, and we’re excited that this partnership will help us fulfill that mission”.

“Chronos’ recent research found that personalised and multi-touch approaches are critical to building a robust marketing ecosystem. This should include email marketing, combined with SMS and push notifications, despite many predictions that email is obsolete. As consumers are increasingly bombarded with marketing messages, the cost of acquisition has never been higher, and is climbing further,” added Jung.

“Chronos’ findings highlight the downfall of marketing strategies that focus solely on new customer acquisition and conversion, and the importance of lifecycle marketing approaches that include strategic audience segmentation, purposeful timing and frequency, and a focus on value-driven content”.

Chronos Agency is one of six Klaviyo Elite Master Partners in APAC and a Pro Partner of Intuit Mailchimp.

