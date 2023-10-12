Christina Aguilera and Latto Bring Hip Hop and Opera Together In Latest McCann London Creative

Australian born on-demand delivery platform Menulog is introducing the next chapter of the “Did Somebody Say” Brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together.

This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world renowned platform. Bringing together Latto’s hip-hop energy with Christina Aguilera’s range of operatic vocals, the duo create a truly unexpected musical experience which is designed to reflect the pleasant surprise customers feel when they see the selection and quality of food, grocery, convenience and more, now available on Menulog.

Building on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry, the latest instalment continues to excite, entertain and deliver joy with a surprising visual and musical world. The creative brings Menulog to life in a new light, showcasing that the delivery giant doesn’t just deliver delicious dine-in dishes, but caters to your every food need and beyond, with everyday essentials such as groceries, to premium fine-dining dishes such as sushi and gyoza.

Created by McCann London, the TVC begins with Latto and Christina Aguilera dressed in baroque style as operatic queens, both being offered an array of their favourite Menulog food, including tacos, poke bowls and fresh thai salad, while delivery couriers and operatic suitors perform elaborate choreography around them.

The carefully crafted lyrics showcase not only the range of premium dishes, food and groceries available on Menulog, but also reflect the rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments including lunch, dinner and brunch.



“Snoop Dogg helped us to emotionally connect with audiences and boosted our cultural currency, while working with Katy Perry famously supporting the brand platform Did Somebody Say cemented Menulog’s role as the answer to all food cravings” Susan O’Brien, VP global brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com commented.

“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favourite local takeaways to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula. The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Menulog”.

The production brings together the very best of the industry, with the new film directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind music videos including Kendrick Lemar’s Humble, Taylor Swift’s Me! and most recently Gorilla for Little Simz. The visuals capture both Christina Aguilera and Latto’s aesthetics in a pulsating music video world, with choreography by hip-hop choreographer, Hi-Hat who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.

“I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Menulog. With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life. It was clear while shooting long days that JET is the much needed one-stop-shop for meals and grocery needs” Christina Aguilera said.

“When I heard about the opportunity to work with Menulog I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life” said Latto.

“Did Somebody Say is a versatile platform that has enabled us to convey the brand message through music, whilst also firmly placing Menulog in Australian culture. It’s amazing to see the latest evolution of this creative brand platform reflect our own evolution as a business, with Christina Aguilera and Latto speaking to our transition into providing grocery, convenience and non-food essentials” Simon Cheng, marketing director at Menulog said.

We hope the high scale of creativity and production in this new campaign shows Aussies across the country that Menulog is a major player and has an incredible depth of range at more affordable prices”.

Creative directors at McCann London said: “We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn – there’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”

Talent Republic continues to drive the talent selection and negotiation process for Just Eat Takeaway.com/Menulog, including securing the unique partnership between Christina & Latto. DEPT® led digital and UM for media, while Weber Shandwick led global PR, and Mischief on UK PR. Menulog’s local creative and earned partner is Thinkerbell, who will continue leading locally created ideas and alongside UM, help execute the local activation of the new campaign.