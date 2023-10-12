Christina Aguilera and Latto Bring Hip Hop and Opera Together In Latest McCann London Creative
Australian born on-demand delivery platform Menulog is introducing the next chapter of the “Did Somebody Say” Brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together.
This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world renowned platform. Bringing together Latto’s hip-hop energy with Christina Aguilera’s range of operatic vocals, the duo create a truly unexpected musical experience which is designed to reflect the pleasant surprise customers feel when they see the selection and quality of food, grocery, convenience and more, now available on Menulog.
Building on the global success of Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry, the latest instalment continues to excite, entertain and deliver joy with a surprising visual and musical world. The creative brings Menulog to life in a new light, showcasing that the delivery giant doesn’t just deliver delicious dine-in dishes, but caters to your every food need and beyond, with everyday essentials such as groceries, to premium fine-dining dishes such as sushi and gyoza.
Created by McCann London, the TVC begins with Latto and Christina Aguilera dressed in baroque style as operatic queens, both being offered an array of their favourite Menulog food, including tacos, poke bowls and fresh thai salad, while delivery couriers and operatic suitors perform elaborate choreography around them.
The carefully crafted lyrics showcase not only the range of premium dishes, food and groceries available on Menulog, but also reflect the rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments including lunch, dinner and brunch.“Snoop Dogg helped us to emotionally connect with audiences and boosted our cultural currency, while working with Katy Perry famously supporting the brand platform Did Somebody Say cemented Menulog’s role as the answer to all food cravings” Susan O’Brien, VP global brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com commented.
“As our business evolves to offer more choice and convenience from your favourite local takeaways to dine-in dishes and everyday essentials, it’s only right that we evolve our successful creative formula. The electrifying mix of Christina Aguilera and Latto is not only unexpected, but it reinforces the message that you’ll be amazed at the selection and quality available on Menulog”.
The production brings together the very best of the industry, with the new film directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind music videos including Kendrick Lemar’s Humble, Taylor Swift’s Me! and most recently Gorilla for Little Simz. The visuals capture both Christina Aguilera and Latto’s aesthetics in a pulsating music video world, with choreography by hip-hop choreographer, Hi-Hat who has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.
“I had so much fun combining different music styles alongside my girl Latto for Menulog. With non-stop laughter and love, we had the best time bringing this project to life. It was clear while shooting long days that JET is the much needed one-stop-shop for meals and grocery needs” Christina Aguilera said.
“When I heard about the opportunity to work with Menulog I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life” said Latto.
“Did Somebody Say is a versatile platform that has enabled us to convey the brand message through music, whilst also firmly placing Menulog in Australian culture. It’s amazing to see the latest evolution of this creative brand platform reflect our own evolution as a business, with Christina Aguilera and Latto speaking to our transition into providing grocery, convenience and non-food essentials” Simon Cheng, marketing director at Menulog said.
We hope the high scale of creativity and production in this new campaign shows Aussies across the country that Menulog is a major player and has an incredible depth of range at more affordable prices”.
Creative directors at McCann London said: “We wanted to bring the element of surprise to this creative, and thanks to our ever-courageous clients and the amazing efforts of all involved, this campaign hits unexpected notes at every turn – there’s no way hip-hop and opera should work, but much to our delight and relief, it really, really does.”
Talent Republic continues to drive the talent selection and negotiation process for Just Eat Takeaway.com/Menulog, including securing the unique partnership between Christina & Latto. DEPT® led digital and UM for media, while Weber Shandwick led global PR, and Mischief on UK PR. Menulog’s local creative and earned partner is Thinkerbell, who will continue leading locally created ideas and alongside UM, help execute the local activation of the new campaign.
Please login with linkedin to commentmenu log
Latest News
Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Oppurtunities
Val Morgan Digital hosted its Sydney Upfront presentation in the Yallamundi Rooms at Sydney Opera House On Thursday afternoon, in celebration of the company’s four-year milestone and to unveil new opportunities for advertisers in 2024. Liam O’Meara, general manager of sales for Val Morgan Digital and VMO opened the presentation before delving into the power […]
Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]
UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good
The 5th annual UnLtd: Big Dream event saw over 650 people across the media, marketing and creative industry come together in Melbourne to celebrate and showcase the positive impact the industry has had on young people at risk. (Pictured above: Team Nine, winners of Good Company – UnLtd Hall of Good) The inductees to the […]
Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK
Are you under 30, flirty, and thriving? Well, good news because the hottest awards night for the under 30s working in the industry is BACK! The flirty part is in fact not a requirement (just a quote from the fabulous 2004 film 13 Going On 30), but if you are talented, and work in advertising, […]
“Stay Out Of Politics!” Calls To Boycott Eco-Brand Lush After “Boycott Israel” Sign Spotted In Store Window
Lush customers exiting stores with a nasty dose of war propaganda & an all-pervading stench of aloe vera and strawberry.
Friday Trivia Time!
It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.
“Ideas as ideas in themselves are worthless” – Legendary Director James Cameron Speaks On Streaming, AI and Creativity
Whilst many cringe when people in the industry describe themselves as “storytellers” in their LinkedIn bios, it is ultimately this love of storytelling that brings so many to the advertising, media, and marketing industries. This love can often be forgotten amongst deadlines, office politics, and day-to-day life – but ultimately it is what gets many […]
CHEP Network Named Effective Agency Of The Year At Last Night’s Effies
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's Effies. Today's foggy head a testament to our relationship with the wine waiter.
Thicker Than Water: B&T Explores Adland’s Family Connections With Half Dome
Advertising has its fair share of famous familial connections — Charles and Maurice, for instance. But, in the days of easy international travel and the constant one-in, one-out of Aussies, poms and Americans in advertising, it might be surprising to see siblings working at the same agency. Lead image L-R: Joe & Tom Frazer as […]
Publicis Again The HoldCo’s Stellar Performer, With Q3 Organic Growth Up 5.3%
Work at Publicis? Well, give yourself or a colleague a pat on the back on these numbers. Just don't be gropey about it.
B&T Awards The Work: Check Out The Incredible Best Media Campaigns This Year!
Incredible media can transform already great creative into a heart-stopping and jaw-dropping campaign. But, nowadays, creative media execution is not only a nice to have but a need to have when it comes to reaching large audiences at scale. The standard of entries at this year’s B&T Awards was nothing short of remarkable. Indies and holdcos […]
Uber One Is Fighting Hunger In New Campaign from Special
Uber One, the subscription-based membership program offering savings and deals across Uber and Uber Eats, has launched in Taiwan with a fun campaign via Special and local creative agency, Whatever. The “Never Eat Dirt Again” campaign takes the colloquial axiom ‘I have to eat dirt now’ – often used by Taiwanese when running short on […]
NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices. Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]
Full-Service Indie Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate
The holding companies have been likened to beige in feisty new campaign. With beige reportedly calling in the lawyers.
Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]
Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand. Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]
SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]
Stan Hostage Comedy C*A*U*G*H*T Pulled From Global Release Following Israel Conflict
Stan forced to pull new comedy show in wake of Israeli conflict. Confirms RuPaul's Drag Race remains unaffected.
It’s Best Of The Best Consumer PRs, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
No one loves PRs like B&T! That might be an outrageous lie, but it's not stopped us celebrating the best of them here.
72andSunny Takes Lux Aussie Jeweller Paspaley To The Moon With New Campaign
Sure, B&T might buy our jewellery at Cash Convertors, but that's not stopping us delivering this new lux work.
Ange Postecoglu: Matildas’ Success Won’t Lead To Extra Investment Or Interest In Soccer
Think women's football is still enjoying a World Cup halo effect? Watch Ange quickly switch off the lights here.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Can’t Get Enough Of Trivia With Hard Quiz
Often rage about the government wasting your tax dollars? Well, look at the good they're doing with the ABC's Hard Quiz.
Havas Red Nabs Laura Cario From Rival Edelman
Do you have a clichéd view of the PR industry? Possibly confirm it with this lead image.
Cate Shortland Partners With Heckler For Yes23 Campaign
Still undecided on the referendum? Maybe this'll help. However, it won't help you find your polling booth on Saturday.
Musk & Meta Face EU Ire Over Israel-Hamas War As Brand Safety Debate Hots Up For Advertisers
Still harbor regrets over that Thermomix you never use? Spare a thought for Elon and his recent Twitter purchase.
Zitcha Screeches Away With Tyresales’ Media
There are two things you don't want bald - your head & your tyres. We can't speak for other parts of the anatomy.
Are Media’s Andrew Cook On The Powerlist: “We’re Proud To Celebrate The Work Of Australia’s Top CMOs”
B&T's pursuit of Australia's top CMOs continues apace. And our eyes remain peeled for any dodgy interlopers.
iD Collective Expands With Melbourne Home & New Creative Directors
iD Collective reveals swanky new Melbourne digs. Well, they're in Prahran, so B&T just naturally assumes they're swanky.
“Privileged & Out Of Touch”: Aussie GPs Fume At Hamish Blake Podcast Gag
Hamish Blake has managed to upset GPs with a "sick" joke. Did you see what B&T did there? They're writing themselves!
Ritson: Media Planning & Econometrics Are Dead & Cadbury Made This Year’s Best Ad
B&T's three favourite professors are Ritson, Sharp & Nelson-Field. Our least favourite is Cluedo's murderous Plum.
Adobe Sneaks Object-Aware Editing Engine and Major New Generative AI Innovations for Photo, Video, Audio and 3D
The news keeps rolling out of Adobe MAX's current LA conference. Yet, strangely no news on the sighting of a Kardashian.
Clemenger BBDO Increases Visibility For Victoria’s Transport Workers
B&T happy to promote the safety of our transport workers. In return we do ask you go a little less hard on the whistle.
Houston Group Joins Black Dog Institute In Campaigning For Better Mental Health
B&T happy to promote any initiatives promoting mental health. Not that we're in anyway connected to our own chakras.
Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand
Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ. The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video […]
Western Sydney Wanderers Kick Start Season With Campaign From Murmur-Group
In possibly good news for the sale of flares, the A-League returns for another season.
Bastion Reputation Appoints Ex-10-Reporter Katrina Shute To Lead Its Training & Capability Practice
The hair in the Bastion Reputation office improves overnight with the arrival of ex-10 reporter Katrina Shute.