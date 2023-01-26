Chrissie Swan Show Launches On Nova

Chrissie Swan, will launch her own national show on weekdays from 2pm to 4pm on the Nova Network, from this Monday 30 January.

Ingeniously titled The Chrissie Swan Show, the newest addition to the Nova line-up will feature everything that listeners love about the popular radio and TV star, from hilarious and relatable stories from her own life to popular segments that listeners love such as Swan’s Singalong, Mystic Chrissie and Chrissie’s Clickbait. As ever, listeners will continue to play a big role in the show, sharing their own yarns and tales.

Swan will also invite a range of special guests to be part of the show each week with Sarah Abo, Ricki-Lee and Poh Ling Yeow joining the show for the first week.

For over 20 years Swan has graced Australian television screens and radio airwaves, showcasing a lovable personality, quick wit, off the cuff antics and an ability to bring an understanding and personal touch to her audience both on and off air. One of Australia’s most popular personalities, Chrissie has hosted several #1 FM breakfast shows including seven years as co-host of Nova 100’s breakfast show.

The Chrissie Swan Show launches with a full line up of sponsors with Priceline Pharmacy the show’s inaugural presenting partner, and Specsavers also joining as a partner for the year. The strong interest from brands to be associated with the new show reflects the commercial appeal of the 2pm-4pm timeslot in a competitive market.