Chrissie Swan Show Launches On Nova

Chrissie Swan Show Launches On Nova
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Chrissie Swan, will launch her own national show on weekdays from 2pm to 4pm on the Nova Network, from this Monday 30 January.

Ingeniously titled The Chrissie Swan Show, the newest addition to the Nova line-up will feature everything that listeners love about the popular radio and TV star, from hilarious and relatable stories from her own life to popular segments that listeners love such as Swan’s Singalong, Mystic Chrissie and Chrissie’s Clickbait. As ever, listeners will continue to play a big role in the show, sharing their own yarns and tales.

Swan will also invite a range of special guests to be part of the show each week with Sarah Abo, Ricki-Lee and Poh Ling Yeow joining the show for the first week.

For over 20 years Swan has graced Australian television screens and radio airwaves, showcasing a lovable personality, quick wit, off the cuff antics and an ability to bring an understanding and personal touch to her audience both on and off air. One of Australia’s most popular personalities, Chrissie has hosted several #1 FM breakfast shows including seven years as co-host of Nova 100’s breakfast show.

 The Chrissie Swan Show launches with a full line up of sponsors with Priceline Pharmacy the show’s inaugural presenting partner, and Specsavers also joining as a partner for the year. The strong interest from brands to be associated with the new show reflects the commercial appeal of the 2pm-4pm timeslot in a competitive market.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Chrissie Swan

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]