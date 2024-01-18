Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign

To celebrate its 8th birthday, cleaning product brand Koh will launch its first nationwide campaign next month. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings.

The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to do it properly.” Leaning on humour to capture the audience and encourage everyone to do a little more cleaning around the house with a wink and a nudge.

In January 2024, Koh conducted a survey with 1,127 Aussies to understand the cleaning dynamics at home. The findings indicated that overwhelmingly 81 per cent of those who identify as female report they do the majority of cleaning at home. However, three in four men are happy with the current delegation of cleaning roles.

Of those who reported doing most of the cleaning at home, 58 per cent wish their partner could help out more. If their partner was to help out, only 68 per cent of those who identify as a woman think they would do a good job. The core reason why their partner isn’t doing a good job – 88 per cent claim their loved one’s cleaning standards aren’t as high as theirs.

Koh’s research uncovered that choreplay is in fact the new foreplay – one in four Aussie men and women agree cleaning is the most attractive thing their partner can do around the house.

“Through our proprietary research we asked 1,127 people about their household’s cleaning habits. We learned that just about everyone feels they do more cleaning at home than they’d like to. Our goal is to get less people cleaning and more people Koh-ing so they can spend more time doing the things they enjoy,” says Siobhan O’Brien, KOH Head of Brand.

Intentionally making the user experience seamless and simple, Koh’s products are broken down into four main simple categories; surface, dish, laundry and loo. The best seller, Starter Kit, comes packed with high quality essential tools that are reusable, refillable and washable tools – everything needed to clean a whole home in one box, delivered to your door.

“For 8 years, we’ve been on a mission to minimise waste as much as possible at Koh. We’re most concerned about the impact we have as a business on the environment and for consumers. We’re proud to be the first in Australia to launch 100 per cent kerbside recyclable pouches. The award-winning innovation makes correctly disposing of the packaging even easier, again simplifying the often complex cleaning tasks and customers can do their bit for the environment,” says Walters.

“This year, we’re proud to be celebrating a special milestone; 8 years of Koh. Starting out as direct-to-consumer (DTC) in 2016, the brand has seen enormous growth. Due to consumer demand, Koh was rolled out nationally in Woolworths in July 2023. We’re one of the few brands to stand the DTC test of time and can proudly say we’re used in 1 in 10 Australian homes, ” says Koh CEO Charli Walters.

What started as a side hustle at a local Bondi farmers market for two passionate Dads, quickly turned into a global phenomenon that broke the mold in the cleaning world. Founders Justin Alexander and Adam Lindsay have gained a loyal following of over 1 million Aussie customers by providing clutter-free cleaning essentials for a sparkling home and better planet.

Paving the way by challenging society on how we shop for and clean our homes, Koh’s mission is to demystify the unnecessary complexity of the cleaning category. Offering a one-stop-shop approach with everything needed to clean a home (without nasties), products are eco-certified (via GECA) and uphold the Sensitive Choice butterfly tick of approval. This means it is a safer alternative for those suffering from asthma and allergies.

Koh products can be purchased online or in Woolworths nationwide.

Koh’s new advertising campaign will be released on 11th of February, running nationwide.