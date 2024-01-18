Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign
To celebrate its 8th birthday, cleaning product brand Koh will launch its first nationwide campaign next month. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings.
The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to do it properly.” Leaning on humour to capture the audience and encourage everyone to do a little more cleaning around the house with a wink and a nudge.
In January 2024, Koh conducted a survey with 1,127 Aussies to understand the cleaning dynamics at home. The findings indicated that overwhelmingly 81 per cent of those who identify as female report they do the majority of cleaning at home. However, three in four men are happy with the current delegation of cleaning roles.
Of those who reported doing most of the cleaning at home, 58 per cent wish their partner could help out more. If their partner was to help out, only 68 per cent of those who identify as a woman think they would do a good job. The core reason why their partner isn’t doing a good job – 88 per cent claim their loved one’s cleaning standards aren’t as high as theirs.
Koh’s research uncovered that choreplay is in fact the new foreplay – one in four Aussie men and women agree cleaning is the most attractive thing their partner can do around the house.
“Through our proprietary research we asked 1,127 people about their household’s cleaning habits. We learned that just about everyone feels they do more cleaning at home than they’d like to. Our goal is to get less people cleaning and more people Koh-ing so they can spend more time doing the things they enjoy,” says Siobhan O’Brien, KOH Head of Brand.
Intentionally making the user experience seamless and simple, Koh’s products are broken down into four main simple categories; surface, dish, laundry and loo. The best seller, Starter Kit, comes packed with high quality essential tools that are reusable, refillable and washable tools – everything needed to clean a whole home in one box, delivered to your door.
“For 8 years, we’ve been on a mission to minimise waste as much as possible at Koh. We’re most concerned about the impact we have as a business on the environment and for consumers. We’re proud to be the first in Australia to launch 100 per cent kerbside recyclable pouches. The award-winning innovation makes correctly disposing of the packaging even easier, again simplifying the often complex cleaning tasks and customers can do their bit for the environment,” says Walters.
“This year, we’re proud to be celebrating a special milestone; 8 years of Koh. Starting out as direct-to-consumer (DTC) in 2016, the brand has seen enormous growth. Due to consumer demand, Koh was rolled out nationally in Woolworths in July 2023. We’re one of the few brands to stand the DTC test of time and can proudly say we’re used in 1 in 10 Australian homes, ” says Koh CEO Charli Walters.
What started as a side hustle at a local Bondi farmers market for two passionate Dads, quickly turned into a global phenomenon that broke the mold in the cleaning world. Founders Justin Alexander and Adam Lindsay have gained a loyal following of over 1 million Aussie customers by providing clutter-free cleaning essentials for a sparkling home and better planet.
Paving the way by challenging society on how we shop for and clean our homes, Koh’s mission is to demystify the unnecessary complexity of the cleaning category. Offering a one-stop-shop approach with everything needed to clean a home (without nasties), products are eco-certified (via GECA) and uphold the Sensitive Choice butterfly tick of approval. This means it is a safer alternative for those suffering from asthma and allergies.
Koh products can be purchased online or in Woolworths nationwide.
Koh’s new advertising campaign will be released on 11th of February, running nationwide.
Please login with linkedin to commentkoh ouzo studios
Latest News
Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator
Blobfish International has announced the appointment of Sam Williams as a new Campaign Co-ordinator as the agency continues to experience rapid growth. Sam will be part of the company’s campaign delivery team, responsible for supporting client service and helping to grow the business, as Blobfish continues to rapidly expand across Australia. Sam comes to Blobfish […]
News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign
News Corp Australia will this Sunday launch Health of the Nation, a national campaign to inspire Australians to get up and get moving as part of a new health push to avoid a looming health crisis. Health of the Nation will run for 16-weeks across the company’s state mastheads and healthofthenation.com.au, including dedicated content from […]
Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World
Sportradar has announced the launch of Sportradar FanID, a unique, end-to-end first-party marketing solution combining the first data clean room for the sports industry with the company’s proprietary marketing activation technology to offer rightsholders and brands’ personalised fan engagement in a post-third-party cookie world. Sportradar is well positioned to provide this solution to brands and […]
LiveRamp To Acquire Habu To Accelerate The Power Of Data Collaboration
LiveRamp has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million. The acquisition will further accelerate LiveRamp’s ability to offer global data collaboration at scale across all clouds and walled gardens, solving fundamental challenges for […]
Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign
In collaboration with Australian designer Jordan Gogos, ubank has thrown open the runway doors and delivered its ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ campaign launch video in a dynamic display of lightning-fast cuts, beautiful transitions, and a visual feast of colour and movement. It follows the announcement of the bank’s partnership with Gogos in the December edition of Harper’s […]
British Journo Mike Dickson Dies While Covering The Australian Open
Thoughts are with Mike Dickson's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.
Origin Energy Extends Partnership With Netball Australia
Netball Australia back in the money. Gina Rinehart still fuming, apparently.
Sheryl Sandberg To Leave Meta Board In May
As Sandberg announced the news, Zuckerberg's AI emotion processing chip went into overdrive, apparently.
Chins Are Out, New Styles Are In: World’s Greatest Shave Launches New Campaign Via Jack Nimble
Terrible news for the B&T office considering that many of us have at least two chins.
Zoom Study Reveals Australian Leaders Are More Optimistic Of AI Compared To Their Global Counterparts
"She'll be right" claim Australian business leaders on the future of AI.
“Wokest Seagulls Ever”: Internet Reacts To The Wildlife Terrorising The Australian Open
Online punters were left crowing for more following the seagulls' performance.
“My Response To This Is F*CK. THAT. SHIT” – Cindy Gallop’s BRUTAL Response To Male Run Start-up Launching “Girl’s Only Club”
You can always rely on Cindy to stick the boot in and we think she might struggle to get it back out this time.
Qantas Sets Its Sights On Andrew Glance As New Loyalty Kingpin
The Qantas loyalty top job goes to Glance. We've heard he's been getting some looks in the office.
Dee Madigan: Qantas Needs To Prioritise Brand Over Profit & Exec Bonuses
Dee Madigan pulls no punches here as Qantas' tailspin continues.
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why It’s Time Marketers Move Away From Vanity Metrics
B&T heartily endorses not looking into vanity metrics. Or vanity mirrors.
System1: Why Cadbury’s Heart-Tugging 200 Year Ad Excels
Thought spruiking chocolate would be like taking candy from a baby? You're dead wrong according to System1.
B&T 30 Under 30 Winner Michelle Akhidenor Makes Waves In NYC – Could YOU Be Next?
We're not saying 30 Under 30 was the cause of Akhidenor's success, but it certainly didn't hurt.
IMAA Leaps Into 2024 Initiatives For Indies
IMAA head honcho Sam Buchanan announces new Pitch-CHELLA event. Not to be confused with B&T's Pint-CHELLA.
Zitcha Makes US Move With Axonet Partnership To Drive C-store Retail Media Growth
Zitcha attempts to follow The Beatles and conquer American. Minus the haircuts, that is.
“Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”: PUBG Collabs With KFC To Spice Up The Game For Gen Z Gamers In Korea Via Media.Monks
KFC doing absolutely nothing here to allay concerns over gamers' health and dietary choices.
The Media Store Nabs Phillip Brook From Wunderman Thompson For Financial Controller Gig
The Media Store staffers reportedly frantically submitting long lunch expenses before Brook takes the reins.
Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group
Warner promises that he absolutely wasn't moonlighting at Audience Group while employed by Moonlighting.
DoubleVerify Bolsters Media Authentication On Meta
DoubleVerify ups its Meta authentication game. Just needs to conquer embarrassing uncles on the platform now.
Agassi Swaps Mullet For Savings In Uber One Campaign Via Special
Agassi aping Samson here in Special's latest work for Uber.
Macca’s Goes High-Brow Swedish McCrispy Spot, Via Nord DDB
McDonald's desperately trying to unwind itself from hangover associations in this new spot.
Australian Advertisers Take A Stand Against Greenwashing
Rest of the world said to be green with envy after studying this new draft.
UFC Brings Foxtel Into A Whole New Weight Class With Exclusive PPV Partnership
Melissa Leong drops pots and pans and picks up the gloves as she heads to host the UFC.
Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network
CHEP staffers reminded to triple-check they're looking at an actual modern art exhibit not just a radiator.
GroupM’s Acceleration’s New Maturity Model Helps Marketers Chart Course To AI Transformation
GroupM might have released a new AI maturity model but B&T will never grow up.
Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell Departs After 11 Years
O’Connell hangs up his hat at Ogilvy but maintains branded stapler and notebook are coming with him.
Google Cuts Ad Sales Team, Expects To Boost Number Of Customer Support Roles
Google announces cuts to its global workforce. Not that it's translated in a spike in people using Yahoo! Search.
Avanade Research: Retailers Betting Big On AI, Yet Struggling to Get Ready
At the recent NRF (National Retail Federation) Big Show in New York held last weekend, Avanade showcased some of the best in retail AI innovation. Avanade highlighted the challenges facing retailers in the AI race for survival, competitive advantage, and market share through enhanced customer experiences. While the arrival of Microsoft’s new retail AI solutions will […]
Is Woolworths’ Australia Day Ban Backfiring?
Thank god for Palestine or Australia's flag manufacturing industry would be in serious strife at present.
Monday TV Ratings: It’s All About The Tennis, As 10’s Gladiators Gets Aced
Despite the global appeal of tennis, there can be no denying its very significant whiteness.
Meta Declares “Cautious Optimism” Among Advertisers At Davos
Meta declares "cautious optimism" among advertisers. Zuck declares "cautious optimism" about racking-up a few more bill.
YouTube Denies Slower Load Times Are Related To Ad Block Detection Efforts
Are you blaming January holiday brain fog on your YouTube load times? De-fog your frontal lobe with this news.