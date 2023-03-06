Choovie Group Names Two New Senior Hires

Movie marketing solutions provider Choovie Group has appointed Jeremy Abbott, the former GM partnerships and sales at Village Roadshow, to lead the brand growth and sponsorship division, in addition to former Disney+ executive, Katie Frean, who joins as partnerships manager.

Abbott joins Choovie as growth director after more than nine years at Village Roadshow where he held senior sales, sponsorship and partnerships roles. He has also worked at the AFL, Australian Grand Prix Corporation and West Coast Eagles.

Jeremy Abbott & Katie Frean

Most recently content marketing executive at Disney+, Frean also has extensive experience in the cinema industry having worked at Village Cinemas for more than six years.

Extending across more than 300 major, independent and regional cinemas, Choovie Group allows brands to provide movie services to metro, regional and rural Australia. It also provides movie-marketing technology and solutions for some of Australia’s biggest rewards programs, including Origin, Toyota, Lexus, NRMA and Budget Direct.

Sonya Stephen, Choovie co-founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to kick off 2023 with Jeremy and Katie joining Choovie Group to super charge our rapidly expanding brand relationships and movie solutions business.”

In 2023 the movie industry is expected to generate billions globally with a slew of blockbuster releases throughout the year, with movies the leading entertainment passion point for Australians of all age-groups.

Abbott said: “I am delighted to join the team at Choovie Group to drive further growth for the business across loyalty, partnerships and experiences. I have seen firsthand the power of movies to enhance loyalty, engagement, acquisition and brand and look forward to delivering opportunities across the category.”

Frean added: “My passion is driving brands to engage deeper with movie partnerships, content and events. Choovie Group provides an exceptional offering through our national cinema network and technology, allowing that experience to be enhanced for all movie-goers no matter their location.”