Chery Appoints M&C Saatchi Group To Launch Jaecoo In Australia

Global automotive manufacturer Chery Motors has appointed M&C Saatchi Group to launch the Jaecoo brand in Australia. This new partnership will see numerous M&C Saatchi Group disciplines across creative, PR, influencer, and social come together as a bespoke team to bring the Jaecoo brand to the Australian market.

Following a competitive pitch earlier this year M&C Saatchi Group has been tasked with a full strategic and creative remit to launch the brand with the J7 launching in early 2025 and further models through 2025 and beyond.

The Jaecoo range will offer the Australian consumer a range of premium vehicles that seamlessly blend luxury, performance, and versatility. With a global presence and a growing reputation for stylish, reliable SUVs, Jaecoo caters to drivers who demand both sophistication and strength.

“Selecting to partner with M&C Saatchi as our creative agency was a natural decision, driven by their ability to blend innovation with impactful storytelling. Their strategic approach and understanding of our brand have already begun to elevate our narrative and how we will connect with customers,” said Lewis Lu CEO of Chery Motor Australia.

“It’s a truly rare and privileged opportunity to help creatively announce the new Jaecoo brand to Australia. The Jaecoo team have big ambitions and a brilliant product packed with innovation,” said Michael McEwan, M&C Saatchi Agency CEO. “Together with the team at Chery Motors, we have been creating a bespoke team with the full complement of capability from across the M&C Saatchi Group to deliver on their ambition”.

M&C Saatchi Group’s remit covers all brand and model specific creative development as well as social, PR, influencer strategy. Jaecoo joins other M&C Saatchi Group recent new business wins for MYOB and Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

Jaecoo was born at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April 2023. Its debut model, the urban and adventure-oriented J7, immediately captured worldwide attention with a powerful aesthetic and innovative technologies.

The name Jaecoo derives from the German word “Jäger”, which signifies always seeking adventure, freedom, and a connection with nature. Ruggedly styled, technologically advanced, and luxurious, Jaecoo SUVs are designed for those who dare to explore.