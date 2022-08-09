CHEP Promotes Amy Weston To ECD

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
CHEP has announced the promotion of Amy Weston (lead image) to executive creative director, joining CHEP’s national creative leadership team.

Weston joined the business over seven years ago, and during her time with the agency has led innovative creative work for clients including 7-Eleven, AGL, Mazda, TAC, Pernod Ricard, RACV and more.

Over the course of her career, Weston has turned t-shirts into road safety tools with RACV’s Booster Tag, made young drivers fear social death more than actual death in MAC’s Lose your License and you’re Screwed campaign and most recently created 7-Eleven Australia’s first entry into the beauty world with its Coffee Body Scrub.

Her work has been recognised at a host of local and international award shows including Cannes, One Show, Clios and AWARD, and has recently joined The Aunties’ senior mentorship program, using her experience and expertise to help support the next generation of female leaders.

CHEP deputy chief creative officer, Glen Dickson, said, “Amy is a truly creative person. And a natural creative leader. She’ll do amazing things in her new role at CHEP – for our clients, our people and our work.”

Weston, added, “It’s a pleasure to be recognised in this role and I’m excited to continue making world-class work with all the clever people at CHEP.”

