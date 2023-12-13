CHEP Network’s Maddy Merzvinskis Celebrated As AGDA’s Emerging Designer Of The Year

CHEP Network is thrilled to share that brand designer Maddy Merzvinskis (lead image) has been recognised as AGDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year, 2023.

Maddy is a multidisciplinary designer who believes that connection and compassion is at the heart of design. That approach to design has seen her work across a range of industries and brands including Samsung, Michael Hill, Myer and BMW, among others.

Earlier this year, Maddy represented Australia in the Design category at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity after winning the national Young Lions competition.

In 2021, she was awarded two AGDA Distinction Awards for EVOKE: an experiential exhibition exploring how we understand, articulate and visualise what we feel. This visual translation of shared human experience characterises both her personal and professional practice. Her work UNIFY—exhibited in AGDA’s Create Change exhibition during Melbourne Design Week—furthers this ethos, with print sale proceeds donated to Yalari: a not-for-profit organisation that offers equal-access scholarships to Indigenous children.

Maddy’s belief in open sharing of experience is also reflected in her widespread industry involvement. She has shared her approach to design in a guest lecture at Swinburne’s School of Design and Architecture, appeared on industry podcasts and undertaken a mentorship position in CHEP’s National Design Team.

“It’s such a huge honour to be recognised by AGDA. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been able to create over the past 12 months, and have a lot of gratitude for the people I’ve gotten to make it with. This is such a special culmination of a very big year,” said Merzvinskis.

“Seeing our designers develop in their careers is a focus for us at CHEP and the best part of the job. Maddy has had an outstanding year and I’m extremely proud to see AGDA recognise the mark she is making in our industry,” said CHEP Network national head of design, Christian Hewitt.