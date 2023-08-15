CHEP Network Retains CitiPower, Powercor & United Energy For Creative & Media

Victorian electricity distribution networks, CitiPower, Powercor & United Energy, have appointed CHEP as its retained creative and media partner, following a competitive pitch.

The partnership will see CHEP lead brand strategy, media strategy, creative and media execution across the portfolio of brands, with new brand work set to launch later this year.

CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy general manager corporate affairs, Jo Pafumi, said, “Throughout the tender process we were thoroughly impressed with CHEP’s creative and media capabilities and output. They demonstrated the kind of truly integrated thinking that we were looking for. We need to elevate our brands by raising awareness of our role in supporting a clean energy future while also building stronger relationships with the Victorians who count on us to deliver reliable power each day.”

CHEP Network chief executive officer, Lee Leggett (lead image), added, “The network team are clearly smart, talented, and driven to create great work that works. We’re looking forward to partnering with them to continue sharing their story in more meaningful, engaging ways.”