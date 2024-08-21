CHEP Network Appointed Lead Creative Agency For Bupa

Bupa has announced a new strategic shift in its creative approach and has appointed CHEP Network as its lead creative agency for Australia.

The new model will streamline Bupa’s marketing operations and will see CHEP Network partner with support agencies including 2045, Six Black Pens, and Scooter.

Bupa Health Insurance Marketing General Manager Naomi Driver said the new agency model would help support development and execution of Bupa’s creative campaign needs.

“As we continue to evolve our brand and vision, we wanted to refresh our approach to how we work with our creative agencies. Our new network brings together a tight suite of agencies who will understand us, our brands and our customers intimately and work with us to collaborate on some exciting future projects,” Driver said.

“This new ‘partner’ model aligns to our broader business objectives and brand ambition of being the most customer-centric health care company. It will bring a consistency in market across our businesses, and help us achieve greater efficiency and value to our 4.3 million customers”.

As part of this transition, Bupa will be ending its 3.5-year relationship with Thinkerbell, which has been behind recent marketing campaigns such as Good Health is Contagious.

Driver thanked Thinkerbell for its contribution to Bupa and wished them continued success. “We’ve had an incredible partnership with Thinkerbell. I want to thank the team for working with us to produce some memorable and successful campaigns, but also for their commitment to our brand and our people,” she said.

“It is incredibly meaningful to us to become a partner of an iconic brand that cares deeply about the wellbeing of Australians and creating healthier, happier lives. We’re ready to support Bupa’s ambition to provide care to their millions of customers and transform the way healthcare is done,” CHEP Network chief executive officer Lee Leggett.

CHEP Network will support Bupa in all its Australian businesses, including health insurance, dental, optical, hearing, and aged care.

The new agency model will begin in October 2024.