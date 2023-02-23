Cheeky Fun Or Blatant Sexual Harassment? Social Media Explodes As Channel 10 Reporter Cops Unsuspecting Smooch

Cheeky Fun Or Blatant Sexual Harassment? Social Media Explodes As Channel 10 Reporter Cops Unsuspecting Smooch
By B&T Magazine
Yet again, the great debate over snogging unsuspecting TV reporters has reared its ugly head after a Channel 10 reporter copped an unwanted pash from a passerby.

10 reporter JohnPaul Gonzo was in Moldova reporting on America’s pledge to donate $US500 million in military aid to Ukraine when he was pounced upon by a local woman keen on giving him a cheeky peck.

“You’re very cute!” the woman exclaimed, to which the reporter awkwardly replied: “Thank you.”

Gonzo, who thankfully saw the funny side of it all, later posted footage of the exchange to his Twitter account. Watch it below:

However, social media users were soon divided over the indiscriminate peck, saying it would’ve been a wholly different story had it been a man doing it to a woman.

“If a guy did that he’d go to jail,” said one.

Another asked: “If a man does that to a woman it’s sexual harassment, but because a woman did it it’s funny and a joke?”

“Yikes! I’m sorry! That’s terrible! How inappropriate and nonconsensual,” said another.

While another added: “If the roles were reversed, I’m sure nobody would be smiling!”

However, others managed to see the sweet side of the whole thing. Check out their reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

