Channel 10 Reportedly Suing Former Political Editor Peter Van Onselen Following Paramount Attack Column

Network 10 is reportedly suing its former political editor Peter van Onselen for an alleged breach of contract after he wrote a column on Paramount’s business management.

The Sydney Morning Herald, owned by rival network Nine, reported yesterday that Network 10 is suing van Onselen for an alleged breach of contract after an article he wrote on 29 May.

According to the newspaper, sources said Network 10 had asked for an injunction “or ban on certain conduct” in the NSW Supreme Court.

Justice David Hammerschlag will be hearing the case on Monday.

On 29 May, van Onselen wrote a piece in The Australian about Paramount’s share price and streaming business, questioning its implications for Network 10.

“The likes of Netflix, Disney and Warner are much bigger and better-established operators, doing better than Paramount [on streaming],” van Onselen wrote.

“It’s so concerning that Paramount’s biggest shareholder, Warren Buffett who owns 15 per cent of the business, has intimated that he doesn’t think streaming is the future for Paramount, unless scale can be brought to bear and quickly.”

Van Onselen, who also previously co-hosted The Project, left Network 10 in March this year after four years at the broadcaster.

A spokesperson for 10 declined to comment.