Champion Announces Purpose-Led Pride Campaign “The Game Is Not Over”
Celebrating unity, “The Game Is Not Over” shines a light on Australia and New Zealand’s premier LGBTIQA+ sporting club, the Queer Sporting Alliance (QSA).
Since 2021, Champion has been the major sponsor of QSA, delivering ongoing funding and uniforms for clubs nationwide. As part of the brand’s customisation offering in-store, a series of colourful Pride patches will also be available with one hundred per cent of profits going directly to QSA. The opportunity to donate to the organisation is also available to all Champion shoppers online or in-store
‘The Game is Not Over’ was produced collaboratively by female owned and led production agency Marjella and B-Corporation certified creative agency TABOO, with TABOO leading the creative direction.
“This is a great opportunity to assist in making positive change. Being part of the queer community, initiatives like this hit close to home. We still have a lot left to do but this work from Champion is a great step in the right direction,” said Melba Gounas, creative director at TABOO.
Marjella was commissioned given its shared vision for a future of film and TV that is inclusive, authentic, and empowering, where both creatives and audience see realistic reflections of their own unique realities.
To showcase the core-essence of ‘The Game is Not Over’, Champion and TABOO partnered with internationally renowned LGBTIQA+ activist and director, James J. Robinson, to help curate a powerful short film and stills. The campaign seeks to celebrate the progress that society has made, whilst highlighting that we still have work to do to ensure the inclusion and safety of the LGBTIQA+ community particularly in areas like sports and play.
A nod to Champion’s sports heritage, the campaign is set in a 90s inspired locker room. The setting is positioned as a cultural reference point, conjuring half-time in Robinson’s signature realism aesthetic. The queer cast, including QSA member Sam Cremean (they/he) and dancer Amrita Hepi (she/her), addresses the viewer to “do it for those who can’t, those who are gone, and those without a voice”, inviting them to continue championing queer liberation, fighting for LGBTIQA+ rights, and solidarity with people of all sexualities and identities.
“I’ve been interested in unpacking the concept of the locker room ever since Donald Trump made his comments (about women) and defined them as ‘locker room talk’. It made me think about what locker room talk is, and this microcosm of masculinity exists in a bubble that can’t be pierced by outsiders.
“We can reclaim the locker space with people from the community whose very existence is almost radical against the concept of ‘locker room talk’ in the way that Trump described it,” said James J. Robinson.
“Celebrating diversity, solidarity, identity, and advocacy are key pillars of Champion and we have a long-standing commitment to support the LGBTIQA+ community including our on-going partnership with the Queer Sporting Alliance,” said Sheleen Jegasothy (she/her), marketing manager, Champion Australia and New Zealand.
“We’re honoured to work with the community both in-front and behind the camera to present our latest Pride campaign, ‘The Game is Not Over’, as an important message and part of our ongoing commitment towards creating a more inclusive world.” she said.
To further amplify the campaign and add value back to the community, Champion worked with PR agency tide.pr to facilitate a public relations and influencer marketing approach. In collaboration with tide.pr, Champion and QSA will host a Ba-skate-ball Jam on 23 February 2023 to celebrate WorldPride’s Australian debut in Sydney this summer.
Taking over the KGV Recreation Centre, festivities will kick off at 6:30pm with an exhibition basketball match between QSA teams and an exciting line-up of special guests, followed by a groovy roller disco. The event will hero QSA’s mission to create a safe environment for LGBTQIA+ folk to come out and play and will feature ambassadors and allies Briohny and WNBL player Marena Whittle.
This follows the first inaugural NBL Champion Pride Round, which aimed to promote greater diversity and inclusion in basketball, where all players were invited to wear jerseys featuring Champion’s Pride Progress C Logo and participate in LGBTQIA+ awareness training.
“As QSA continues to grow, we have learnt how important we are in improving the lives and wellbeing of some of the most marginalised people in our community. While there is a lot to celebrate and be proud of, we know that the game is not over. Champion’s new Pride campaign recognises that there is so much more to be done at all levels of sport for it to truly be a space free from discrimination.
“QSA is proud to continue this journey of advocacy and support to the LGBTIQA+ community with our friends at Champion,” said Stella Lesic (they/them), QSA president & founder.
Latest News
Australian Idol: Top 12 Face Public Vote
Proving that talent doesn’t grow with age, Sunday’s episode of Seven’s Australian Idol saw the highly-talented, and highly-young, final 12 belt out hit songs from the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Bruno Mars. Whilst celebrity judges Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr and Amy Shark were present to give critique, this is the […]
Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Star Blames Alcohol For Cheating
In a rarely heard excuse for cheating, Married At First Sight’s Adam blamed alcohol for his adulterous kiss at last night’s commitment ceremony. “Can I just be honest?” the groom said. “I was drunk”. Shockingly, his wife Janelle didn’t like the excuse and the couple left. As many as 928,000 metro viewers tuned in for the […]
You Can Now Watch TikTok In Your Mercedes
Want to spice up your commute with gyrating teenagers and dogs? Get down to your local Merc dealer, stat.
How To Make Your Brand Its Most Authentic Self
You know what people hate? Lying. Fortunately, Bazaarvoice’s APAC managing director, Kate Musgrove (pictured), is on hand in this op-ed to give you all the tips and tricks to make your brand look and feel authentic. The need for brand authenticity continues to grow within Australia, as shoppers are seeing their purchasing decisions increasingly influenced […]
Georgia Falloon Steals A March In Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award
Georgia Falloon, sales manager at Playground XYZ is currently top of the pile in the race to be crowned the People’s Choice at the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian. Here’s the top 10 as it stands: Georgi Falloon, Playground XYZ Amanda Birrell, Orchard Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra Gina Hughes, Orchard Holly Minucos, Orchard Emily […]
Ovarian Cancer Australia Selects Southpaw As Their Web Solution Partner
Southpaw has been selected as OCA’s partner to create a market-leading digital experience that will provide improved care, support and understanding for those affected directly or indirectly by ovarian cancer. With the new solution, OCA is looking to further understand the needs and challenges of the community to ensure they can better serve those who are dealing with what is a significant life challenge.
LIONS Scholarship Launches To Support Unrepresented Creatives
LIONS will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lions. LIONS has announced the launch of the LIONS Scholarship. Designed to support the next generation of talent, the scholarship offers a group of young people from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes […]
Voting For 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Closes TODAY
Okay don’t panic, too much, BUT voting for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award closes today. Yhup that’s right. So if you haven’t voted already (I mean seriously!?) you can cast your vote here. You have until midnight, and if you don’t vote you will turn into a pumpkin (we’re not afraid to use […]
It’s Not Easy Being Green – Does Advertising Have A Problem With The Environment?
The wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly. But, in the corridors of power in the European Union, they turn inexorably and immutably. Three years ago, the 27 countries that comprise the union published the 2020 Circular Economy action plan. This year, the plan should come into action. For an EU document, the action plan is short, […]
Foxtel Announces Standout NRL Sponsors
Foxtel Media has today announced the twelve standout brands that have signed on as sponsors for the 2023 NRL season that will kick off on March 2nd. Sportsbet, McDonald’s, KIA, KFC, VB, McCain, Ford, Red Rooster, Harvey Norman, Chemist Warehouse and Telstra are the 2023 season game day sponsors, with Westpac coming on as the […]
Digital Audio Ad Spend Surges To $221m
Advertisers spent $221.2 million on digital audio advertising including podcasts, music and radio streaming in the calendar year 2022, according to the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC. The figures show streaming attracted $138.7 million of the ad spend pie, while podcasting accounted for $82.5 million or 37 percent of total […]
Aldi Facial Roller Leaves Shoppers Red-Faced
A $20 Aldi facial roller has left shoppers blushing with its design and vibration motors. Posting on Facebook group Aldi Mums, one of the mums in question shared a photo of the gadget, saying “I swear they are doing this on purpose.” The decidedly phallic Sculpting Facial Roller Set is designed to sculpt the face […]
Think TV: FTA TV Continues To Dominate, BVOD Viewing Up 11% Year-On-Year
Total TV was the most-watched at-home viewing method in the second half of 2022 with a 72.6 percent audience share, compared to 15.3 percent for SVOD and 12.1 percent for social video. For ad-supported video, total TV was the main medium for viewers with an 85.7 percent audience share. YouTube had the next highest share […]
Cult-Hit Survival Series Debuts Down Under: “Alone Australia” via SBS
Today, SBS announced the groundbreaking 11-part documentary series Alone Australia will premiere with a double episode on Wednesday 29 March. Ten Australian survivalists will be dropped in the remote wilds of Western Tasmania/ lutruwita, completely isolated from the world and each other, stripped of modern possessions, contact and comforts, to self document their experience – […]
Three Major Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023
In this guest post, Sian Jenkins, marketing director, APAC at Genesys, shares what is up and coming in the marketing industry and what marketers should be doing about it. The world as we know it has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years. Emerging from the grip of the pandemic in 2022, we […]
Val Morgan Promotes Alyce Thomas To Group Sales Manager
Val Morgan Digital (VMD) has promoted Alyce Thomas to group sales manager. Thomas has been at the company for more than two years and led the launch of The Latch Sustainability vertical and the brand’s e-commerce sustainable shopping platform Keys to the City. She had previously served as VMD’s senior agency partnerships manager. Thomas will […]
Will The Last Person Leaving Twitter Turn Out The Lights
Twitter has had a rough few months and, with the head of Twitter Blue and her team being made redundant and six lawsuits for failing to pay bills in the offing, it seems the blue bird is far from out of the woods. On Saturday night, Twitter laid off at least 50 members of staff, […]
Hayu Hosts World Premiere of Local Production ‘Loud + Proud with Justin Hill’
Last night, Hayu hosted the world premiere of their first-ever locally produced content series, Loud + Proud with Justin Hill, which is now available to stream exclusively on Hayu across 40+ markets globally. Shining a light on the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and their stories, this original series, hosted by Justin Hill, consists of six seven-minute […]
Just How Do You Market To Gen Z?
When ‘Gen Z’ first entered marketing lingo, the generation was still at school. In a world ruled by boomers, Gen Z fell to the back of marketers’ priorities. Fast-forward to 2023, and the trailblazing ethically-motivated generation is centre stage. There are almost 5 million Gen Z consumers in Australia, and by 2025 they will make […]
Daily ChatGPT: It Pays To Keep It Simple
Each day, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article of the previous day. This time, the robot is having a crack at a Visa appointment story. The payments company appointed Martyna Lazar as its new head of risk covering Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with […]
ThinkNewsBrands: 97% Of Aussies Engage With News Every Month
ThinkNewsBrands and Roy Morgan Total News figures show 20.6 million Australians over the age of 14 engage with news every month. The latest release of Total News readership shows a slight softening for news consumption, down 0.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 with 20.6 million Australians continuing to consume news in […]
Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R
VMLY&R and Monolith Studios have created the world’s first-ever death metal Public Service Announcement for Skin Cancer – ‘Sunny Death Metal.’ Hellios, the band formed by Chris Themelco from Monolith Studios, has created “the first brutally honest song about the sun”. Sunny Death Metal is two minutes of heavy music that connects Australians with a […]
Daily ChatGPT: Computer Says No
If you believe certain people, Chat GPT is coming for our jobs. So, every day, we ask the robot to rewrite our best-performing article from the previous day. This time, it’s had a big problem. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with a headline about Andrew Bolt’s comments on Sky News about Meghan Markle […]
Chris Smith Says He Is Not “A Monster” Just Because He “Pinched” A Woman’s “Backside”
Disgraced presenter Chris Smith has attacked senior broadcasting industry figures for labeling him a “monster” after he harassed two female colleagues at a Sky News Christmas event. Speaking to the Dailymail Australia Smith said, “Let’s sum up what I did,”. “I made gross remarks to one woman about her holiday snaps and I pinched another […]
Famous Foodie Scribe John Lethlean Basted & Roasted For Inappropriate Waitress Joke
This highlights that when it comes to any restaurant critique, review the bisque & the blancmange not the boobs!
Mini Unveils Sydney Mural For Pride & Mardi Gras
Mini declares it's not just for obnoxious real estate agents & divorced middle-aged women with latest Pride painting.
Google Blocks News In Canada Because It Won’t Pay Sites For Content
Further evidence Canada isn't all maple syrup, hunky pollies and cantankerous beavers comes this news.
Thursday TV Ratings: Network 10 Wins Entertainment With Gogglebox
It was a badly needed win for the 10 team last night who are frantically blocking all of Rove's telephone calls.
Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB
Look, it's some rare McDonald's Sweden news that sadly doesn't feature the Pickled Herring El Whoppo burger.
Nine Boss Mike Sneesby Says “Well-Intended” Content Laws Could Price Stan Out
You could say Stan has always been Sneesby's "little baby". That and charging you more for its subs.
Lego “Goes Woke” With Down Syndrome Figure According To Fox Host
Fury as Lego has apparently gone "woke". No news of the vile expletives when you mistakenly tread on it, however.
Cheeky Fun Or Blatant Sexual Harassment? Social Media Explodes As Channel 10 Reporter Cops Unsuspecting Smooch
Debate surrounding this unwanted kiss has been overshadowed at B&T by which dodgy pub to frequent for Friday lagers.
Coke Could Soon Use AI For Ad Targeting & Personalisation
Coke could soon use AI for ad targeting & personalisation. Remains fantastic at making cheap bourbon remotely palatable.
WPP Unveils Shiny End Of Years! Profit Up 22%, Staff Bonuses To Hit Whopping $748M
Work at WPP? Well, pat yourself on the back after these numbers. Give yourself a double pat if you did f@ck-all, too.
Upcoming NRL Campaign Will Not Feature Any Big Name Players
Latest NRL campaign won't feature any big name players. Fatty & Snorkels still happy to get the frocks out once again.
Atomic 212° Nabs Craveable Brands’ Media Away From Mindshare
Atomic 212 nabs Red Rooster, Oporto & Chicken Treat's media. Says there was no fowl play in pitch process. Get it? Fowl?