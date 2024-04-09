Celebrity Cruises Unveils New “Nothing Comes Close” Brand Positioning

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled a new brand position — “Nothing Comes Close.”

Created by Celebrity Cruises’ internal team to capture its unique offering combining the intimate and thoughtful service of a small ship, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones, ‘Nothing Comes Close’ will be the core of the cruise line’s brand positioning from media and advertising, to travel advisors and onboard. It highlights the inherent promise of a premium holiday that indulges the sense of curiosity, exceeds expectations, and offers experiences found nowhere else.

“Our guests tell us that Celebrity holidays are unparalleled. From the thoughtfulness of our crew, to the excitement of entertainment and activities, guests tell us that ‘Nothing Comes Close’ to the way we make them feel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our new brand position packages this feeling in a memorable and compelling way.”

The brand positioning is brought to life in a confident and playful creative style which captures the essence of a Celebrity holiday from the perspective of guests employing a technique coined ‘True Eye View’. Distinguishing Celebrity, the visual approach is designed to elevate audience’s curiosity through their point of view and make them feel like they’re in the moment.

“This isn’t just a brand campaign. This is who we are. It embodies the spirit of what sets a Celebrity Cruises holiday apart,” said Michael Scheiner, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Celebrity Cruises. “The creative direction captures and conveys the elevated emotions and transformative experiences that guests enjoy from the moment they step onboard Celebrity Cruises, where every detail is elevated beyond their expectations.”

Celebrity is launching the ‘Nothing Comes Close’ campaign with a high reach, full funnel media buy. With its witty messaging and authentic imagery, ‘Nothing Comes Close’ cements Celebrity’s reputation among guests as a brand with an emotional connection that sets it apart from the rest.