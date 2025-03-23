MediaNewsletter

Cathy O’Connor & Katie Rigg-Smith Star On The Limitless Equation Podcast

Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Cathy O’Connor, CEO of oOh!media and Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer of WPP, are the latest to star on Chloe Hooper’s The Limitless Equation podcast. 

O’Connor’s episode, ‘Limitless Composure’ saw her discuss how remaining unflappable was a key to her success.

“I felt honoured to interview Cathy as she hits her 40th year of her career. When I sat down with Cathy to chat about limitless composure, it was clear that this was key to her success however I would add that this episode really focusses on limitless composure during times of risk. I listened to the podcast again this morning and my jaw was wide open in awe of what she shares. This is a must listen for anyone who wants to take on a senior position, any returning mums or anyone who needs to find their voice. She is incredibly inspiring,” said Hooper.

Rigg-Smith’s episode, ‘Limitless Positivity’, meanwhile, saw her focus on being warm and leading with heart.

“In this episode, she shares what it was like stepping into a CEO role as a new mum, facing setbacks, and the pressure of knowing exactly what people would be saying about her. But instead of l
letting doubt take over, she blocked out the noise, leaned into her superpower of positivity, and turned it all around—winning six back-to-back pitches. Her story is one we all need to hear,” said Hooper.

Listen to the podcasts on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

