Win A ‘Trip A Day To LA’ Via KIIS & Visit California Partnership

This winter, KIIS listeners will swap the everyday grind for sunshine, palm trees and celeb spotting, as the KIIS Network and Visit California have partnered up to give away ‘a trip a day to Los Angeles.’

Launching July 21 and running for four weeks, the national campaign will air across KIIS 1065 Sydney, KIIS 101.1 Melbourne, KIIS 97.3 Brisbane and Mix 102.3 Adelaide, bringing the California dream to life and showcasing the Los Angeles region as the gateway to the Ultimate Playground.

Listeners will need to call in and get on the air at various times across the day for a chance to get in the air onboard flight K-I-I-S to Los Angeles. National KIIS drive hosts, Will and Woody, will encourage listeners to play their own way across the Golden State.

From long walks on the Santa Monica Pier and family magic in Anaheim, to rooftop bars in West Hollywood and poolside moments in Palm Springs, the Trip a Day to LA campaigns serves up aspirational travel experiences for KIIS listeners that reflect California’s diversity, abundance of experiences and free-spirited lifestyle.

“California’s diversity, abundance and playful lifestyle create something no other destination can match – it truly is the Ultimate Playground,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California.

“It’s easy to experience the state’s star-studded appeal in the Los Angeles region, but we encourage Aussie travellers to look beyond the icons and uncover the full breadth and depth of California’s offerings.

“By tapping into the KIIS audience’s love of lifestyle and travel, listeners can escape to the Ultimate Playground themselves. Los Angeles is just the beginning; it’s the gateway to an entire state of playful possibility.”

“At KIIS, we’re all about exciting and big promotions that lead the way,” said Derek Bargwanna, head of KIIS content. “Teaming up with Visit California and United Airlines lets us link our audiences with a dream destination in a fun, exciting, and totally immersive way.”

United Airlines is the official airline partner, flying Australians direct to Los Angeles.

The campaign also aligns with Visit California’s Ultimate Playground global brand platform and ‘Playful Journeys Road trip’ campaign, which encourage travellers to chase their own form of play, whether it’s food, sport, music, wellness or wild landscapes.