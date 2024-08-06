Cashrewards Acquires Little Birdie With Plans To Relaunch Its Website & App

Cashrewards has announced the acquisition of Little Birdie with plans to relaunch its website and app.

Little Birdie’s platform can ingest tens of millions of products, using advanced machine learning models to categorise and match them with precision, and proprietary algorithms to highlight the best daily deals for members.

This acquisition represents a step forward in Cashrewards’ mission to be the ultimate shopping companion for Australian consumers. The acquisition will eventually enable Cashrewards to integrate Little Birdie’s extensive product search and real-time price tracking with Cashrewards’ market-leading cashback platform, with the combined service expected to deliver an unmatched shopping experience that helps members find the best prices and earn cash back.

In the first phase of the integration, Cashrewards will relaunch the Little Birdie website and app including the products their loyal customer base loved. The team is aiming for this to be available before the Black Friday/Christmas season begins in earnest this year.

Key Benefits for Consumers:

Search for any product: Access tens of millions of products across thousands of online retailers.

Check price history: Review historical pricing to determine the best time to buy.

Get price drop notifications: Receive alerts when prices drop, ensuring you never miss a deal.

Effortless price comparison: Compare prices across multiple retailers without opening multiple tabs.

Cashback on purchases: Earn cashback on your purchases, stacking savings on top of the best deals.

“Cashrewards is committed to leading the way in innovation and bringing members even more value and ways to save on their everyday shopping. Once the integration is complete our 2M+ members will be able to enjoy a seamless shopping journey with Cashrewards, supercharged with Little Birdie’s powerful product search and price comparison tools,” said Anthony Seymour-Walsh, CEO of Cashrewards.

“This acquisition is a major win for consumers in Australia and is a significant milestone in Cashrewards’ growth trajectory. This move not only strengthens our market position but will enhance our value proposition and accelerate the growth opportunities within our cashback and retail media sectors,” he added.

“Little Birdie’s world-leading technology is a groundbreaking innovation for online shopping,” said Jon Beros, CEO and co-founder of Little Birdie.

“By combining our innovative platform with Cashrewards’ leading cashback ecosystem, customers will be empowered like never before. In the future, they’ll have all the tools they need to make smarter, more informed purchases while getting the best value possible. This will not only enhance the shopping experience but also generate millions of customer referrals for retailers, adding value across the industry”.

Ultimate customer referral machine for retailers

For retailers, particularly in these challenging times, this acquisition couldn’t come at a better time. Once the integration of Little Birdie’s technology with Cashrewards is complete it will create the most efficient customer referral machine, driving high-intent shoppers directly to retailers. This innovative platform will help retailers acquire new customers, increase transaction frequency, and boost revenue by offering unmatched value and savings to consumers, turning visitors into loyal buyers.