Casella Appoints Dig As Creative Agency On Yellow Tail Wine

Casella Family Brands has appointed Dig as the creative agency for its Yellow Tail Wine – which recently won an award for the world’s most powerful wine.

Lisa Ramsey, managing director at Dig Sydney: “Casella Family Brands is Australia’s largest family-owned wine company. The success of [yellow tail] as the ‘world’s most loved wine’, a position they have held for six years in a row, is inspiring. We’re looking forward to partnering with the team on the next phase of the brand legacy.”

Connecting Plots previously owned the account.

Anna Czarnocka, global marketing manager at Casella Family Brands: “We’re delighted to announce that we are working with the team at Dig who have impressed us with their creativity, collaborative approach and understanding of the brand’s unique personality and tone of voice. Dig stood out as the best agency partner to manage our creative outputs, including social media, ensuring a more integrated and streamlined approach”.

From humble beginnings in 2001, [yellow tail] has grown to be one of the world’s leading and most recognisable wines. Today, [yellow tail] is made by the sixth generation of the Casella family at the family-owned winery in Yenda, Australia, and is one of the biggest wine exporters in Australia.