Cartology Unveils Omnichannel Retail Video Network For Brands

Cartology

Cartology is expanding its retail video network, adding new weigh scale screens and assisted checkout screens to its growing omnichannel network.

The expansion will give brands access to 4,000 weigh scale screens in high-dwell deli and seafood service areas at Woolworths Supermarkets and over 10,000 assisted checkout screens to connect to customers throughout their shop.

Enabled by full motion capabilities and creative flexibility within the Woolworths environment, the offering compliments Cartology’s end-to-end offering including its screen network of over 5,300 screens across retail OOH, Woolworths Supermarkets, BIG W and Metro Supermarkets.

“In-store continues to play a critical role in our customers’ shopping journey. Having built a connected omnichannel ecosystem, we continue to look for strategic opportunities for brands and partners to connect to customers and enhance their shopping experience,” Cartology’s general manager of product, Steve Geelan said.

“Through the growth and digitisation of our in-store screen network, brands have a creative canvas to reach and influence customers through branded video content that can drive awareness of a new product, inspire meal time planning at the deli and seafood counters, or influence and leave a lasting impact at the checkout,” Geelan added.

The screens will be live in the coming months.

