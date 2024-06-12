MarketingNewsletter

Carsales Takes On TikTok With We The People

Carsales.com.au has announced its newest kid on the block, carsales TikTok. The launch into the fast-growing social channel is a collaboration with social-first agency, We The People.

Australia’s go-to digital auto marketplace since 1997, carsales has been transforming the way Australians buy and sell vehicles. Now, carsales is bringing its auto experience to TikTok to build car buying and research confidence and knowledge among younger generations – and add a bit of entertainment along the way.

@carsalescomau She had to drive for 4 blocks to find an open space #parallelparking ♬ original sound – carsales

Collaborating closely with TikTok’s creative marketing partner, We The People, carsales is rolling out an always-on content strategy designed to resonate with the TikTok audience. This strategy will drive connections with users and help them navigate milestone moments in their automotive journeys. Whether it be buying their first vehicle or upgrading to their dream car, carsales is ready to assist.

“The launch of carsales TikTok marks an exciting chapter for us and we’re pleased to be working with We The People to bring our vision to life,” said Rafael Constantinou, carsales EGM – marketing, content & customer.

“Our content strategy is designed to offer our audience valuable advice and entertaining content around relatable car moments. TikTok provides us with another channel to share our knowledge and connect with our customers at every stage of their car ownership journeys. We can’t wait to see where this chapter takes us and we’re excited to be tapping into the expertise of the TikTok natives at We The People,” he said.

“We know firsthand the impact this platform can have for brands who participate in the community, and our team is thrilled to collaborate with Australia’s top automotive marketplace in its TikTok journey,” said Jacob Arnott, managing director of We The People.

“Our mission at We The People is to help brands own the moment by conquering attention on social media. We’re proud to support carsales in this exciting launch”.

carsales TikTok content will start rolling out today. Stay tuned and follow carsales on TikTok to join the journey: @carsalescomau.

