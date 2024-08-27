Carsales Mediahouse Unveils Cutting-Edge Privacy-First Ad Solutions At Melbourne Upfront

Carsales mediahouse – the media arm of Australia’s #1 digital auto marketplace – held its annual upfront event “Open House” in Melbourne this afternoon. Bringing together its media customers from across Australia, carsales mediahouse announced its latest suite of media solutions to address industry challenges and reinforce its position as a market leader.

As anticipated new privacy regulations and technological changes reshape the advertising ecosystem, carsales mediahouse is taking steps to enhance its offerings with data-driven and privacy-compliant advertising solutions to help marketers and advertisers navigate the road ahead with greater confidence. These solutions include the privacy-compliant ad measurement and audience targeting technology, carsales CAPI (Conversions API)1; an integrated partnership which is currently being developed between leading brand management platform sesimi and carsales mediahouses self-serve ad manager Ignition, aiming to streamline campaign activation from creative to execution; and the development of AI Enhanced Imagery.

The centrepiece of this year’s announcements is carsales CAPI, a technology solution that enables effective audience targeting, improved ad performance, and enhanced measurement capabilities – all with privacy by design at its core. carsales CAPI provides advertisers with a secure combination of carsales first-party data with their own website data, along with custom insights on how visitors to their websites behave across the carsales network. These insights are accessible via its easy-to-use self-serve ad manager, Ignition. With carsales CAPI, advertisers can re-engage with their website visitors through tactics like website retargeting, build look-alikes of their most valuable customers, and leverage carsales’ proprietary prediction modelling to achieve their preferred outcomes – all without relying on third-party cookies.

“At carsales mediahouse, our commitment to data-driven innovation ensures that advertisers don’t have to choose between performance and privacy,” said Davor Vilusic, carsales EGM – media.

“Everything has its pros and cons, but we offer advertisers the best of both worlds – a closed ecosystem combined with the flexibility of the open web. With strategic investments in privacy-enhancing solutions like a unified ID, AI-driven technologies and Data Clean Rooms, we can help advertisers bridge the gap between compliance and results. Today’s announcement of carsales CAPI continues our dedication to demonstrating how advertisers’ investment on carsales influences user behaviour on their own website”.

Ahead of this year’s Open House, carsales mediahouse surveyed its media customers to gain insights into the current market and identify key challenges2. The survey revealed that 76% of respondents sought improved measurement capabilities, and 87% wanted greater access to consumer insights. The new solutions announced at Open House directly address these industry concerns. In addition to these innovations, carsales mediahouse shared insights from comprehensive consumer sentiment surveys, highlighting key trends that have reshaped the Australian automotive market over the last 12 months.

With a track record of success stories, carsales mediahouse continues to prove itself as an ideal partner for full-funnel marketing strategies, helping clients achieve business success from branding and consideration to the point of sale.

“We’ve seen remarkable success stories where our strategies have driven significant business outcomes. From initial brand awareness to final purchase decisions, our comprehensive approach helps clients navigate each stage of the consumer journey effectively. With a strong emphasis on data-driven and privacy-compliant marketing, carsales mediahouse is setting new standards in the industry, helping brands connect with their audiences in deeper, more meaningful ways,” said Vanya Mariani, carsales commercial director of media.