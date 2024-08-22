Carsales Announces Sponsorship Of Sooshi Mango’s Home Made Australian Tour

Unlocking new influence within the social and comedic realm, carsales has announced its newest collaboration with comedy troupe Sooshi Mango.

As part of the venture, carsales is a promotional sponsor of Sooshi Mango’s new tour, Home Made, where Sooshi Mango is taking their live show on the road to 25 locations around the country. The award-winning comedy trio, featuring brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and their friend Andrew Manfre, consistently perform to sold-out audiences around the world and their Home Made show is set to be another success.

Attendees at Home Made can look forward to seeing the carsales branding and activations at the shows as well as collaborative social content on carsales and Sooshi Mango social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

Both born and bred in Australia and reaching millions of Aussies every month, carsales and Sooshi Mango join together with great brand synergy. This collaboration highlights the shared values and dedication of both brands in providing entertainment and value to their audiences.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Sooshi Mango, the comedy heroes all Aussies know and love. With their recent tour selling out and breaking the house record at Rod Laver Arena, we’re excited to join them on this journey. Not only are they entertaining and relatable, but their content is also an awesome nod to their roots which is an aspect we really admire,” said Rafael Constantinou, carsales EGM – marketing, content and customer.

“We’re always on the lookout for exciting opportunities and it’s great to be connecting with our community through this fun, new venture,” he continued.

Sooshi Mango also shared their enthusiasm for the sponsorship. “We’re incredibly proud to be bringing our Home Made show to Aussies all across the country with carsales by our side. Our cultures and values align really well, making this collaboration a natural fit for us. We don’t do a lot of sponsorships, but this one felt right from the start,” said Harris Meitanis, Sooshi Mango’s manager.