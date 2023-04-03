Carsales Acquires Aussie Adtech Firm Publift

Carsales has acquired Publift, a local adtech firm that helps publishers better optimise sites to generate ad revenue (lead image: Carsales’ commercial directors Vanya Mariana and Davor Vilusic).

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), show that the classified ads business purchased Publift, though neither company has publicly commented on the acquisition.

It is expected that Publift will sit within Carsales’ in-house media division which was created last year to diversify the business’ ad clients beyond the automotive sector.

Carsales has been expanding its advertising remit significantly, investing in podcasts and other formats. It has previously claimed it can offer advertisers the same reach as Australia’s largest news networks.

Publift, founded by two ex-Google ad execs, offers a range of tools to help publishers boost earnings. An ad block monetisation tool, automatic context classification and automated A/B testing are all on offer from the firm.