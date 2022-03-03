Carat Launches Campaign For SA Health To Tackle Indigenous Smoking Rates

Carat Launches Campaign For SA Health To Tackle Indigenous Smoking Rates
Joy Clark
By Joy Clark
SHARE
THIS



Carat Adelaide has launched a new campaign for SA Health – Drug and Alcohol Services South Australia (DASSA) titled “Give Up Smokes”.

The challenge faced is that although there has been a decrease in Aboriginal smoking prevalence, tobacco smoking is the most preventable cause of ill health and early death among Aboriginal people.  Smoking-related illnesses cause half of all deaths in Aboriginal people over the age of 45.

This campaign focusses on improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal South Australians by reducing the impact of tobacco smoking. The message is ‘live for the moments’, ie moments enjoying more quality time with children and family as a key motivator to quit.

Working with creative agency WDM and DASSA, Carat has rolled out a strong multi-channelled campaign using custom DSP targeting in the digital space to convert to site with high impact assets, while balancing the need for broadcast media for awareness in the outdoor space. WDM have overlaid QR codes on street and retail panels in suburbs that have the highest smoking rates in Adelaide, providing quick access to sites for ways to quit, and how to get support while doing so.

Manager of the Tobacco Control Unit in DASSA, Clinton Cenko, said this was a campaign formed from the leadership and vision of Aboriginal community leaders, with guidance from communities.  “The campaign’s purpose is to reduce the gap between Aboriginal smoking prevalence and that of the rest of the South Australian community,” he said. “Smoking is four times more prevalent in Aboriginal communities than in the overall South Australian population, so this messaging is really important.”

Hannah Fisher, client manager, Carat Adelaide added: “I love the message this campaign is amplifying and also that we are specifically focusing on the Aboriginal communities in SA.  While there is a broader Quit Smoking campaign in market, the fact that we are able to work with this audience was appealing to the team, who are all excited to be working on this campaign.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

"Give Up Smokes" Carat Adelaide SA Health – Drug and Alcohol Services South Australia

Latest News

Happy Pride month banner for lgbt rights or social issues event. Colorful rainbow heart and thumb up in black social media interaction cloud, symbol for homosexual love, marriage, partnership sex
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?

If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Tinder Australia Launches The “Big Rainbow Project” To Connect With The Regional LGBTQIA+ Community

In a larger-than-life show of support for the regional LGBTQIA+ community, Tinder has unveiled its latest Australian initiative, the Big Rainbow Project. The Big Rainbow, a new “Big” landmark, has been erected at a temporary home at Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, before it travels to its new regional location, in the hope of bringing awareness […]

She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category
  • Advertising
  • Media

She Entered With Only Two Weeks In The Industry, But Summer Treseder Took Out The Top Spot In The Young Lions Media Category

Entries are open for the 2022 TikTok Young Lions competition, and to celebrate we’re sitting down with winners from previous years to pick their brains. This time we’re with the ‘super competitive Aries,’ Summer Treseder, who reigned supreme in the 2020 Young Lions Media category. Treseder, a strategy executive at Initiative, had only been in […]

Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Jessica Miles of IAS Talks Social Media Ads, Fake News & Advertising In The Metaverse

Last week, Integral Ad Science (IAS) launched the Australian edition of its Social Ads and Consumer Perception study, which explored social media usage trends and how consumers interact with social media ads. The report was based on a survey of over 500 Aussies, and featured some interesting insights into how everyday people perceive ads on […]