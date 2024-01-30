Canteen Australia Reinvigorates Brand For 2024, Appointing whiteGREY

In a bold move to reinvigorate its brand and secure diversified financial support Canteen Australia has announced an ambitious plan for 2024 with a clear mission to reach more young people impacted by cancer.

The organisation’s transformational journey commences with the appointment of Janelle Cook as Canteen’s new executive director of marketing and fundraising and the appointment of creative technology agency whiteGREY.

Cook brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles across the private sector, government and not-for-profit organisations, leading her teams to develop successful brand campaigns and customer engagement initiatives. Her generative leadership style will unite Canteen’s marketing and fundraising teams, driving diversified income streams and truly elevating the Canteen brand among key stakeholders.

“Canteen has a rich history of empowering and connecting people, young and old, through their programs and engagement of the community, and we will continue to build on that. I’m honoured to be driving the next phase of the organisation’s big brand change aspirations,” Cook said.

“In a move that further amplifies Canteen’s commitment to excellence, we are proud to announce our partnership with whiteGREY as our creative and media agency of record. whiteGREY will be instrumental in bringing our mission to life through innovative strategies and engaging campaigns”.

“Canteen wants to be in the corner of every young person when cancer crashes into their world. We look forward to creating innovative work to engage with young people, their families and the wider public and play a part in delivering to that inspiring mission,” said Lee Simpson, CEO of whiteGREY.

2024 will also see Canteen celebrating a significant milestone – the 30th anniversary of National Bandanna Day. Over the past three decades, this iconic annual event has raised over $35 million and enabled tens of thousands of young people to find the support, connections and friendship they need to overcome the challenges of cancer.

“We’re excited to be working with whiteGREY to reinvigorate the Canteen brand and leverage the 30th anniversary of our iconic Bandanna Day campaign in 2024. With the team’s passionate commitment to our cause as well as their excellent strategic and creative insight, we can’t wait to see where the partnership leads,” said Cook.