Cannes Lions Entries Now Open

Entries for the 2023 Cannes Lions Awards are now open and you need to enter before 9 March for the lowest fees.

2023 marks the Cannes Lions Awards 70th anniversary and the awards are bigger than ever with 30 specialist Lions across nine Tracks.

New awards include the Entertainment Lions for Gaming, celebrating the creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay.

Work in the Metaverse will also now be accepted into categories focused on New Realities and Emerging Tech.

The Eligibility Period has also changed. For 2023, the work submitted must have aired, launched, or been released to the public for the first time between 21 Feb 2022 and 23 April 2023.

The Creative B2B Lions, Pharma Lions, and Mobile Lions Tracks have all been refreshed with slight tweaks to the eligibility rules.

Plus, there are new rules on sustainability and entrants will be “encouraged” to provide information about the composition of the teams involved “behind the camera” as well as information on the brand or agency’s broader diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda.

Check out all the information on the changes and refreshes to the awards.

The key dates to keep in mind are:

Enter on or before 9 March 2023 for the lowest fees

First late fee applies: After 9 March 2023

Second late fee applies: After 23 March 2023

Third late fee applies: After 6 April 2023

Final deadline: 13 April 2023

To get started, you can download your entry kit here!