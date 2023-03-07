Everyone’s talking about it, if you weren’t there last year, it was all over your instagram feed and you’d miss your best friend’s wedding for it.

We can’t keep it from you any longer – It’s the Cannes In Cairns Agenda Reveal!

We’ve assembled a star-studded line-up of thought leaders and industry legends including Sir Martin Sorrell, Dr Karl, Melinda Petrunoff, Susan Coghill, Jane Caro, Michael Miller, Hedley Thomas, Stacy Malone, Stan Grant, King Stingray, Dee Madigan, Mark Ritson and with Chris Taylor as your MC you won’t even be twiddling your thumbs for lunch.

Cairns means coming to Australia’s most prodigious hub of creativity. It’s where inspiration is found, and good ideas are born.

In this vein, we’ll cosy up for a fireside chat with Aussie surf rock combo King Stingray. Dr Karl will unpack the psychology of advertising (i.e. how to get audiences to give a f*ck?) and Rose Herceg, the president of WPP Australia & NZ, will get our creative juices flowing.

For true crime lovers out there we’ll be learning how investigative journalism helped bring down a murderer with Hedley Thomas, a man who boasts an impressive seven Walkley Awards.

We’ll be discussing the cost of creativity, the art of attention, in-game advertising, asking questions we shouldn’t ask and giving you a key to the fountain of youth. What more could we do?

All against a backdrop of Cairns’s white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, it’ll be one to remember.

So, if your LinkedIn feed is looking a bit lacklustre this time of year, this is your chance to sprinkle a host of heavy hitters and a few wild cards in there.

Don’t be late to the party, Cairns is waiting for you.