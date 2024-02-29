Cannes In Cairns 2024 Agenda Revealed!

An almighty chunk of the Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest agenda has been revealed, and there is plenty in store for you.

Lead image: Fernando Machado, CMO, NotCo

Revellers can expect three days of cracking content from 4-7 June. From global keynotes and marvellous marketers to film directors, professors and all-round media and creative whizzes, the sessions are a sight to behold.

Check out the full agenda here and buy your Early Bird tickets now!

Top marketers from global behemoths and regional giants are heading to Tropical North Queensland. Speaking at the Cairns Convention Centre will be:

Adam Ross, senior director, creative strategy ASEAN & South Pacific region, Coca-Cola

Ruth Haffenden, global head of brand and marketing, Boody

David Dahan, founder and managing director WPP@Unilever

Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer, IAG

Michael Levine, head of Uber Advertising, Australia and New Zealand

Zoë Phillips, head of brand, Montu

Chris Allan, head of core beer marketing, Lion

Robbie Bramall, director of marketing and communications, Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

And many, many more.

There will also be an alumni panel from The Marketing Academy scholars.

A trio of top filmmakers are also set to take the stage, including Gabriel Gasparinatos, director of Netfllix’s ONEFOUR: Against All Odds. Kiwi director Zoë McIntosh, whose feature documentary, Stylebender, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023 and saw her promptly nominated for Best New Director will be joining Gasparinos for a talk on risk and resilience.

Award-winning cinematographer Ray Edwards will also be delivering a discussion on the craft of video.

There is also a range of inspirational and famous faces including Gina Chick, winner of Alone Australia and Paralympian and ambassador for Inclusively Made Paul Nunnari. Former TV producer turned keynote speaker Maz Farrelly will be taking the stage as well.

Regional creatives including Wieden + Kennedy APAC president Yosuke Suzuki, will be heading down under. He’ll be joined by Ogilvy Asia Pacific’s regional executive creative director Nikhil Panjwani. This landmark Aussie event is bigger and better for 2024.

“The interest, excitement and intrigue from not just our speakers, advisory board and our diehard supporters, but the whole industry, has been brilliant,” said content director of Cannes in Cairns Pippa Chambers.

“It’s great to reveal the current lineup so far, but believe it or not there’s still more to come, particularly on the sought-after keynote stage – so stay tuned.”

You can also read all about the Cairns Extras right here.