Cancel Your Netflix Subscription And Win A Funlab Fun Pass -Mango & DDB Melbourne

Mango and DDB Melbourne have teamed up with Funlab, the brand behind the likes of Strike Bowling and Holey Moley – to encourage Aussies to unsubscribe from mindless streaming platforms and instead subscribe to Fun Pass, a subscription service for real-life fun.

According to Funlab’s research, thirty five per cent of Aussies have three or more streaming subscriptions, and nearly half (forty four per cent) spend $30 or more each month paying for them, adding up to six billion dollars a year across the country.

At the core of the campaign is a social promotion that rewards people who unsubscribe from the gluttony of streaming services with the chance to win a free Funlab Fun Pass: A new subscription concept that gives access to twenty four activities a month across Holey Moley, Strike Bowling, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, and B. Lucky & Sons.

DDB Group, Melbourne, creative director, Giles Watson said: “Stop worrying about crackdowns on password sharing and doom scrolling for the next thing to watch, blow up your TV and have some real life fun instead.”

Mango, managing partner, Alex Lefley said: “This work is a great example of the integrated thinking and big ideas that help grow businesses. Across DDB Group, we developed a campaign that’s really fun, backed by data, and with a painful human truth at its core.”

Funlab, chief marketing officer, Oonagh Flanagan, said: “Aussies are calling for a change in midweek entertainment, so, as Australasia’s leading provider of competitive socialising, we wanted to answer those calls and help bring the fun back to weekdays. Mango and DDB brought to life the campaign in an authentic, fun, and uniquely Funlab way.”

Supporting the social promotion is an integrated national campaign running across PR, OOH, social, film, and radio. You can cancel your streaming subscriptions from the campaign website.

Credits:Client: FunlabPR: Mango Communications (part of DDB Group Melbourne)Agency: DDB Group MelbourneProduction: Eric, Tom & BruceSound: Bang Bang Studios

