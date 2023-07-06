Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments
The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region.
(Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg)
Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments to news providers — akin to the brouhaha over the News Media Bargaining Code that has proved controversial with the big tech firms.
Canada’s heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement on Twitter (remember that platform?) and said that Meta’s decision to block news was “unreasonable, irresponsible.
The world is watching Canada.
We will continue standing up for a strong, free and independent press, because tech giants need to pay their fair share. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hyQfeyaAyj
— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) July 5, 2023
“We’re calling on both platforms to stay at the table, work through the regulatory process with us, contribute their fair share and keep news on their platforms,” he said.
“The world is watching.”
Rodriguez also said that the Canadian government would be discussing the issue with other countries that are facing similar issues with the big tech platforms and compensation for news.
The Canadian government spent CA$11.4 million (AU$12.88 million) on Facebook advertising between 2021 and last year, according to an annual report. However, Canada’s government estimates that Google and Facebook together would pay CA$329.2 million (AU$372 million) to news publishers as a result of the legislation.
Telecom and media firm Quebecor said that it would also pull its ads from Facebook and Instagram in an act of solidarity with the government. CBC/Radio-Canada would also pull its advertising from Meta.
A Meta spokesperson said that Canada’s Online News Act was “flawed legislation” and did not take into account how the company’s platforms work.
“Meta does not proactively collect links to news content to display on our platforms; instead, publishers actively choose to post on Facebook and Instagram because it benefits them to do so. Unfortunately, the regulatory process is not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been problematic, and so we plan to comply by ending news availability in Canada in the coming weeks,” they added.
Canada’s bill was directly modelled after our own News Media Bargaining Code and legislators in Brazil and California, as well as the US federal government, are said to be mulling similar legislative efforts.
In its most recent review of the Code, the Australian Treasury said that it had been a “success to date” and is recommended adding TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to the code along with Meta and Google.
It also added that the 30-odd commercial agreements signed between Google, Meta and large publishers would have been unlikely to happen without the code.
Meta’s reluctance to sign deals with Canadian publishers is understandable — no business wants to hand over money necessarily. The government’s decision to lay down a gauntlet and pull its advertising is unprecedented.
However, given that the deals could end up costing Meta far more than they make from the Canadian government’s ad dollars, an agreement might be some way off.
Latest News
See It To Be It: The Trailblazing Story Of We Are Warriors
It's NAIDOC Week, so what better time to bring you this inspiring and good news tale.
Toxic Marketing! Changing The Nutrition Industry Narrative
Amal Wakim (pictured below) is the co-founder and CEO of the transformative health-tech app, Equalution. In this guest post, Wakim says a lot of Australians have a very unhealthy attitude to diets and nutrition which could be helped by better advertising and marketing… In an ideal world, the normalisation of body acceptance would prioritise both […]
Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]
Wunderman Thompson Report: Aussies Predict 62% Of All Shopping Will Be Online In A Decade
The rise of online shopping continues unabated, with Australian consumers predicting a future where 62 per cent of their spending will be online in 10 years’ time. With this comes the ever-growing need for brands to remain in front of online innovation to ensure a seamless spending journey. These findings come from Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s […]
Long By Name, Long By Nature, The B&T Women In Media Power List Long List Is Still Open
Vote for exceptional women you know working in media and marketing. Hell, vote for yourself even. B&T doesn't judge.
A Recipe For The Future Of Food: TBWA’s Backlash Releases New Report
TBWA has released its Future Of Food report and it was such a read B&T's now on the Gaviscon & the Eno antacid.
Voila! Our Top 10 Best Of The Best Commercial Directors – Media Owners, Presented By Finecast
Always controversial, B&T's Best Of The Best list is back! Still, nothing like Jonny Bairstow straying from his crease.
Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: ABCs Utopia And Gruen Continue To Draw Crowds
In yet a further obvious lesson to anyone involved in the TV game, comedy shows continuing to attract large audiences.
Snap Inc. Appoints Ogilvy As Its PR Agency Of Record
Snap Inc names new Aussie PR agency. Not that it's necessarily got bad shit that needs PR-ing like, say, your Twitters.
Meta Has No Plans To Monetise Threads This Year
Zuck declares he has no plans to monetise Threads this year. All bets are apparently off next year, however.
[yellow tail] Crowned the World’s #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand For The Sixth Year in a Row
There's three givens at any B&T staff party - a [yellow tail] sav blanc, a cabanossi stick & oysters smoked-style.
Tesla Set To Knock Off HiLux As Australia’s Number One Selling Car, As Aussies Warm To Chinese-Made Vehicles
In possible proof the Barbie movie marketing isn't resonating, hot pink campervans fail to make best selling car list.
OPINION: Half Of Aussies Will Invest In Companies That Do Good, So How Can Brands Keep Up?
B&T delivering yet another brand sustainability piece amid fears the number may no longer be sustainable.
The General Store Boosts Creative Firepower With New Team Hires
If this press image proves anything, it shows men can find their way to the G-spot. Albeit the one in reception.
Delicious Delivers Record Audience
delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]
“Everyday Icons?” Pharrell Williams Directs Rihanna As She Flogs Louis Vuitton’s Four Grand Handbags
Nothing says "Aussie in Bali" like the Louis Vuitton handbag knock-off, the Bintang singlet or the Imodium tablet.
AFLW TV Audience Down 70% Per Game On Average
With AFLW viewing numbers down, could an Ashes-like cheating shitstorm be what's needed?
LSKD Launches Affecting Men’s Mental Health Campaign: Don’t Wait
Every day in Australia, we lose 9 people to suicide. 75 per cent of those are male. The latest documentary from LSKD titled ‘Don’t Wait’ seeks to change that. Launching on the 21st of July 2023, the documentary features Jordan Kahu, Khan Porter, Matt Dlugos and Heath Thorpe, who get vulnerable sharing their story and mental health journey. A brand that is […]
The North Face Reveals Actually Good AI-Generated Campaign
The outdoor wear favoured by office workers & Victorian premiers everywhere, North Face, goes AI for latest campaign.
VB Prods Already Cranky British Ashes Fans With The Release Of England Bitter
As much as we admire VB for this stunt, we just can't see it faring too well on any world's best beer lists.
Taking A Leaf Out Of Taylor Swift’s Brand Marketing Strategy
Proof all is forgiven after the ticketing fiasco, it appears the Taylor Swift name is no longer mud around B&T towers.
Barbie Sparkles In Out of Home Spectacular By POLY
As you'll read here, the Barbie movie seems to be getting far more favourable PR than the much-maligned doll herself.
A Future “Giant” In Marketing? MagicBrief’s Co-Founder George Howes On $2M Pre-Seed Funding & Spotting A Gap In The Market
Are most of your great ideas penned to the pub's beer coaster? B&T warns this may possibly be a difficult read.
Unleash Your Inner Picasso With JustEggs’ Creative Workshop!
Does a life drawing class or découpage lessons hold limited appeal? Why not get the synapses firing with this workshop.
Foxtel Picks Magnite As Programmatic Partner For Binge
Magnite team enjoying the sweet taste of success after winning Binge's programmatic amid reports of some fist-pumping.
Underworks Urges Aussies To ‘Give A Sock’ About Homeless People
Australians can ‘give a sock’ to vulnerable people doing it tough this winter by simply sharing a post on Instagram. The ‘I Give A Sock’ campaign by Underworks is simple – in exchange for every post shared on Instagram in July, either via a user’s feed or story, the retailer will donate a pair of […]
Village Cinemas Appoints Zitcha To Drive Retail Media Expansion
B&T remains awestruck how Village Cinemas can turn the humble popcorn kernel into a $30 salty extravaganza.
Meta’s Helen Black: Insta’s Reels’ Community & Social Make It Better For Brands Than Rival TikTok
Meta's Helen Black has a crack at rival TikTok here. But in a friendly way, not an Ashes "international incident" one.
Why Your Team Is The Key To Long Term Success
Chris Green (lead image), author of Business By Design, is an entrepreneurial strategist, author, mentor and facilitator with more than twenty years’ experience helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses. In this guest post, Green says a organisation’s people are still its best asset… New products and innovation can come from any number of sources be it […]
Study: More Aussies Dining Solo As Cost Pressures Bite; Pizza Still Our Top Takeaway
Despite cost of living pressures, new research shows no renewed interest in eating the testicles, liver or the brains.
Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]
B&T TV: Dentsu’s Spikes Digital Winners On How Social Media Can Stop Greenwashing
B&T's bringing you industry young guns & all in video format. Alas, the 'Shake It Off' singalong failed to make the cut.
Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Continues To Win Weekday Eyeballs
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Larry is never enough", as The Chase thrives under Mr Emdur's stewardship.
Gambling Ad Featuring Jake Paul Banned Over Fear It Appeals To Children
B&T is opposed to anything that makes gambling appealing to children. Like they're hardly going to give you a hot tip.