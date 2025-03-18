The triple whammy of the Australian Grand Prix, AFL and NRL was complemented by the Players Championship (golf’s fifth major), Supercars and the WSL Championship Tour.

Kayo Sports has beaten its previous weekend viewership records as audiences flocked to the dedicated sports streaming service to enjoy an epic schedule including AFL, the Australian Grand Prix, NRL, The Players Championship, Supercars, netball and World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour events.

Across the weekend, 879 million minutes were streamed on Kayo Sports from Thursday through to Sunday, setting a new record for most minutes streamed on the platform across a single weekend.

Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin said: “It was a spectacular weekend of sport with Kayo Sports the only place to watch all the action from the F1, AFL, NRL, netball, golf, basketball, surfing and much more.

“We’re focused on delivering value for our customers, and this weekend we served up an unmatched 450 hours of live sport. The hardest thing for our customers was prioritising what to watch.”

Foxtel Media CEO Mark Frain, who recently told B&T Fox Footy sponsorships were up 30 per cent year on year, said advertisers enjoyed the high octane action.

“Alongside our subscribers, our advertising partners also enjoyed a stellar weekend, with every campaign delivering emphatically,” he said.

“The success of the weekend continues the momentum on our strong start to the year, with our broad slate of top-tier sport offering an exceptional opportunity for brands looking to reach an engaged, sports-obsessed audience. We can’t wait to share these results with our commercial partners.”

The blockbuster four-day program of live sport was headlined by Lando Norris’ victory for McLaren in the Formula 1 on Sunday, alongside the Kayo Sports’ first exclusive ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ AFL coverage and Round 2 of the NRL.

The Players Championship golf, the WSL Championship, Netball Team Girls Cup, NBA action on ESPN, and the NBL Playoffs added further cream to the bumper weekend of sport.