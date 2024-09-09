Campaign Edge Celebrates 10th Anniversary

AdvertisingNewsletter

Campaign Edge team.
Campaign Edge celebrated its 10th anniversary last week with a cocktail party for staff and clients at their Chippendale office.

Founded by Dee Madigan who decided she was “sick of selling people shit they don’t need,” along with Stuart Gillies and Cutting Edge’s Ray Smith, it now has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Darwin.

The agency has made a name for itself in the progressive space, working on over 24 election campaigns including the 2022 Federal election.

It has produced award-winning and effective work for a range of unions with campaigns as diverse as stopping retail staff from getting abused, improving workplace pay and conditions for public servants including teachers, paramedics, nurses, and firefighters, helping get the same job same pay through, and campaigning to ban the importation of engineered stone which causes silicosis.

It once did a campaign that was described by Christian Porter as “the most disgusting piece of advertising he’s ever seen”. It was one of the company’s proudest moments.

Campaign Edge has also campaigned in the environmental space to reduce native forest logging and protect native animal habitats.

And their behaviour change clients include Dementia Australia, and AMAZE (the Vic Peak Body for Autism), SES Victoria, and the ADF (Australian Drug and Alcohol Foundation).

The agency has a range of values-aligned clients including Caroll & O’Dea Lawyers, Fred Hollows, Cancer Council, Union Shopper and the Inner West Council. And they have recently been appointed by the ALP as the lead agency for the next federal election.

Dee was supposed to send this off on Friday but she was way too hungover. And rightly so.

