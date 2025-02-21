Cadillac Gets Into Creative Gear With 72andSunny

Cadillac has appointed 72andSunny to develop its local brand positioning after the storied American marque launched locally last year.

Its first car in the market is the fully electric LYRIQ SUV.

72andSunny was appointed to develop the local brand positioning, interpreting the US strategy whilst making it relevant for modern Australian consumers. The brand work will inform the end to end, local Cadillac brand experience.

Says Heath Walker, director of marketing, GM ANZ, “72andSunny were able to quickly get to the heart of what has made Cadillac so successful overseas then connect that with their understanding of modern Australian audiences and the significant shifts that we’re seeing in luxury. Their belief in being bold, sophisticated and optimistic also resonated with our team’s ambitions.”

Says Ross Berthinussen, president ANZ, 72andSunny, “We are thrilled to collaborate with this ambitious team and by the possibilities we can unlock together. Cadillac is such an iconic brand that has been embraced by American culture, from Elvis to Beyonce, we had to get to the heart of the why behind that then how to make that relevant for modern Australian luxury consumers.”

The brand work is now complete and the agency will be partnering with Cadillac on creative projects moving forward.