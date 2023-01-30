Busch Light Super Bowl Ad Spoofs Noughties Animal Charity Ads, Via Martin Agency

Busch Light, part of the AB InBev group, has revealed that its Super Bowl ad will spoof Canadian singer Sara McLachlan’s trite animal rights spots from the noughties.

The ad also features current Busch Guy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Gerald Downy, plus a wolf that invades McLachlan’s tent.

McLachlan was the voice and star of late night spots in 2000s featuring clips of wounded animals and imploring viewers to take action and help them. Those ads often featured her song “Angel” which also plays during this Super Bowl spot.

Busch Light’s ad was produced by Martin Agency and it forms part of a broader “Busch Guide” series of short films presented by Downy. These focus on a series of outdoors-y topics presented in a bloke-y way such as how to steer clear of poison ivy and how to signal rescuers. McLachlan’s spot is about “Shelter.”

The wolf in the tent was real, as well. At least sort of. It was a dog-wolf hybrid and was apparently more interested in chewing the tent than sitting in it. It also had its own golden retriever as an emotional support dog.

“In addition to being cared for by a team of professional handlers, we worked closely with Movie Animals Protected to ensure proper care and safety measures at all times while filming,” said Busch marketing head Krystyn Stowe.

