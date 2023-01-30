Busch Light Super Bowl Ad Spoofs Noughties Animal Charity Ads, Via Martin Agency

Busch Light, part of the AB InBev group, has revealed that its Super Bowl ad will spoof Canadian singer Sara McLachlan’s trite animal rights spots from the noughties.

The ad also features current Busch Guy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Gerald Downy, plus a wolf that invades McLachlan’s tent.

McLachlan was the voice and star of late night spots in 2000s featuring clips of wounded animals and imploring viewers to take action and help them. Those ads often featured her song “Angel” which also plays during this Super Bowl spot.

Busch Light’s ad was produced by Martin Agency and it forms part of a broader “Busch Guide” series of short films presented by Downy. These focus on a series of outdoors-y topics presented in a bloke-y way such as how to steer clear of poison ivy and how to signal rescuers. McLachlan’s spot is about “Shelter.”

The wolf in the tent was real, as well. At least sort of. It was a dog-wolf hybrid and was apparently more interested in chewing the tent than sitting in it. It also had its own golden retriever as an emotional support dog.

“In addition to being cared for by a team of professional handlers, we worked closely with Movie Animals Protected to ensure proper care and safety measures at all times while filming,” said Busch marketing head Krystyn Stowe.

CREDITS

Martin Agency
Danny Robinson – Chief Creative Officer
Jerry Hoak – Executive Creative Director
Mike Kelley – Group Creative Director
Graham Unterberger – Creative Director
Dustin Dodd – Creative Director
Robyn Makinson – Design Director
Jenni Renas – Designer/ Illustrator
Mark Caasi – Senior Studio Artist
Tasha Dean – Chief Revenue Officer
Brett Alexander – SVP, Managing Director, Head of Production
Tricia Hoover – VP / Executive Producer
Cecilia Jackson – Senior Content Producer
Maria Rougvie – VP, Director Business Affairs
Scott Powell – Associate Director, Business Affairs
Kevin Llewelyn – Financial Affairs Manager
Chuka Schneider – SVP, Group Account Director
Steph Shaw – Account Director
Jacob Lowden – Senior Account Executive
Kirk Luo – Strategic Planning Director
Andrew Allen – Senior Strategic Planner
Maggie Burke – Director, Cultural Impact Lab
Maclaine Ellis – Project Manager

Live Action Shoot – PrettyBird
Kitao Sakurai – Director
Andrew Droz Palermo – Director of Photography
Gus Ward – Production Designer
Suzanne Hargrove – Executive Producer
Megan Porche – Line Producer

Live Action Shoot – Canadian Team – FilmGroup
Executive Producer – Nathan Miles
Renee Poulin – Producer
Katarina Ireland – Line Producer
Daniel Piochinger – Production Manager
Editorial – Arcade
Dave Anderson – Editor
Laurel Metzler – Assistant Editor
Senior Post Producer – Andrew Cravotta
Sila Soyer – Executive Producer

Finishing / VFX – The Mill NY
Creative Director – Tom McCullough
VFX Supervisor + Shoot Supervisor- Mario Stipinovich
Executive Producer – Luis Martin
Senior Producer – Colleen Valentino
2D Lead Artist – Kieran Hanranhan, Todd Mesher
2D Artist / DMP – Swarup Panigrahi, Gowri Sankar Velusamy D, Vikas Gangolia, Kunal Bendke, Putta Mahesh
Production Coordinators – Juli Wright, Misha Joseph

Colour – The Mill LA
Clourist – Paul Yacono
Executive Producer, Colour – Krista Staudt
Senior Colour Producer – Denise Brown
Colour Assist – Jacob Suffern, Alexandra Makarenko, Frederick Agyemang, Gemma Parr

Audio/Original Music/ Sound Design/Final Mix – Overcoast
J.L. Hodges – Producer

