Burger King Wins For Strangest (Anti) Christmas Campaign Of The Year

Burger King in the UK has taken a unique approach to Christmas, releasing a Christmas carol sung by a car satnav.

The campaign, by London agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, includes an almost eight-minute remake of Chris Rea’s hit “Driving Home for Christmas” that it’s retitled “Driving (Thru The) Home (Of The Whopper)”.

The hypnotic track provides actual directions to 21 real-life Burger King restaurants and even includes digs at competitors – “Fancy a milkshake? Our machines tend to work” – a nod to Macca’s’ famously failing dessert machines. It also tries to persuade listeners to ditch the traditional festive fare for one of its burgers.

The campaign includes local radio spots featuring the song and is also available on YouTube. Watch it below:

The campaign also includes an outdoor poster campaign featuring Santa chewing down on a Whopper with the inference that Santa himself is one big lie.

Commenting on the work, Soco Núñez de Cela, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, said: “It’s hard for brands to stand out at Christmas. So instead of trying to out-Christmas anyone, we decided to hijack it. We had a lot of fun with arguably the biggest Whopper of the season and creating a tune that will be in our heads and hopefully everyone else’s throughout the season.”

Bartle Bogle Hegarty deputy ECD, Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, added: “As a challenger brand you gotta come into the conversation slightly different, especially at Christmas. So instead of joining in, we decided to hijack. Merry Christmas.”