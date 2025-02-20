Bureau Of Everything Unveils Branding For New eBike Brand: Flight Risk

The Bureau of Everything (BOE), founded by former M&C Saatchi duo Emily Taylor and Cam Blackley have named and branded a new player in the eBike market.

In addition to naming the Flight Risk brand, BOE also undertook packaging, apparel and created an enduring positioning for the brand ‘Electric Escape Vehicles’ (EEVs).

The agency said Flight Risk, is a “category defining” EEV brand with a focus on freedom, safety and technology. Starting with eBikes, the brand is designed to bring a strong dose of irreverence and spontaneity of spirit. Whilst it isn’t the only e-Bike on the market, it holds key features that make it unique—from the safest battery on the market, superior power, onboard computer with tracking and security and a unique design and style that makes a statement.

Bureau’s creative founder Cam Blackley said, “To point creativity at different problems is why Em and I started BoE. It’s incredibly satisfying for the whole team to work end to end through the manufacturing & design process. We’ve come out the other end with a distinct design aesthetic and physical range of products that could still be here in 100 years albeit as some kind of post apocalyptic Mad Max vehicles.”

Bureau’s creative and design director Michael Kleinman said, “Flight Risk takes a highly mischievous approach, mixing aesthetics of high end streetwear with vintage airline graphics, 80s BMX culture, the GTA franchise and a hint of Y2K indie sleaze.

We really sweated the details in the design. FR’s include signature pink custom shock absorbers (their version of Louboutin red soles), individual flight numbers, nicknames names and touches like the “L8R” decal on the back of the seat – which we know Avril Lavigne would enjoy. The vibrant color palette, featuring a musk stick pink, is intended to disrupt the bro-ish culture that surrounds the category.”

Founder of the new eBike brand, Abe Mikhail, said “We wanted marketing thinking baked into this project. Whilst BoE have deep experience in creativity and advertising, they aren’t yet known for product design. But they clearly got our vision and pitched a process that we just had to take a punt on. Cam and the team went beyond the brief, giving us a lifestyle brand in EEVs that plays to our ambition to be a whole lot more than eBikes; as well as a sophisticated design system and a name that’s hard to forget. Off a successful launch we’re excited to kick off phase two with BoE in the coming week.”