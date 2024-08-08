Bureau Of Everything Lands Account For New Ebike Brand Set To Launch In Australia

Bureau of Everything has been appointed as the agency of record for an eBike brand due to launch in Australia later this year. The Bureau has been charged with the naming, brand design, packaging and the launch campaign.

“Trying to find a partner to offer us something truly unique in this space was tricky. BoE was quick to show us the magic we were after and already feel like an extension of our team. The brand they are bringing to life for us is the perfect mix of wicked and smart,” said founder of the new eBike brand, Abe Mikhail.

“We’re blessed to be able to influence a brand so completely like this. To design a brand from scratch, but also to be let in on the manufacturing process and shape key product design decisions was always part of the creative dream for Bureau. That and launching a brand that will help you outrun the fuzz,” said creative founder Cam Blackley.

Bureau of Everything, the new creative office founded by Cam Blackely and Emily Taylor, launched in May this year.

The office is structured to be super senior, leaner, and flexible, mixing brand and digital skills and uniting business and brand thinkers. This structure allows the team to shape its services depending on the brief, providing a bespoke solution for each client.

Blackley and Taylor bring more than 40 years of collective experience to the Bureau, along with a slew of awards including dozens of Effies, a D&AD Black Pencil, and a Titanium Cannes Lion. In their four years together at M&C Saatchi, they won two Gold Effies, the LA Short Film Festival for Tourism Australia’s “Say G’day’,” and the honour of most watched TED Talk in 2021 for Minderoo’s Thrive By 5.