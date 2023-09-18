Burberry Panned For London Fashion Week Activations “Mocking Working Class”

Burberry Panned For London Fashion Week Activations “Mocking Working Class”
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



British fashion house Burberry has been panned for its London Fashion Week activations that saw it take over Norman’s Cafe in North London’s gentrified Tufnell Park and swap the signs at the Bond Street tube station to read “Burberry Street”.

The objections to Burberry Street are at once straightforward — confusing for actual commuters and travellers — and complex in a city whose finances are incredibly stretched.

Changing the names of tube stops at the whim certainly shows the power of Burberry’s brand. However, it could pose a problem for vulnerable, disabled or elderly people when getting around the Underground network. Bond Street is the intersection for two tube lines and the Elizabeth line, making it an important connection stop for commuters.

However, it could also point to the fact that London’s central coffers are very nearly empty. Last year, the city’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, was forced into an embarrassing compromise with the central government over fares, train driver wages and more.

Transport for London, the body that manages the capital’s public transport network, said that the central government left an “unfunded gap” in its budget and had been “working hard” to find ways to fill it.

“We will need to progress with our plans to further modernise our organisation and make ourselves even more efficient, and we will still face a series of tough choices in the future, but London will move away from the managed decline of the transport network,” it said in a statement.

At present, it is unclear how much Burberry paid for the takeover.

The other activation, however, points to a particularly thorny issue for British society and Burberry alike — the working class.

Burberry’s takeover of Norman’s Cafe (pronounced ‘caff’ as opposed to ‘cafés’ by the way) makes sense. Both brands present themselves as peculiarly British. The cafe has plastic chairs screwed to the floor and turns out simple, seemingly low-rent but delicious British classics such as egg and chips.

Needless to say, the fashion and consumer press in London have lapped it up with Highsnobiety calling it “peak Britishness” and the Evening Standard calling it “the most exciting Burberry takeover”.

“It’s fitting, seen as the working-men’s-style caff is instantly recognisable from its own signature check, in the form of linoleum floors and shopfront curtains, which routinely litter the Instagram feeds of trendy Londoners,” it continued.

“Norman’s and Burberry will be uprooting the cafe and taking to the streets of London, serving traditional English breakfast foods to the hungry, fashionable masses, via a food truck.”

Except, as many social media users have pointed out, the collaboration is not fitting at all. Except, perhaps, in an ironic sense.

@sipteawithmelissa Is Burberry mocking the working class? 🤔 #popculturecommentary #popculturenewstoday #celebnews #celebritynews #workingclassproblems #workingclass #normanscafe ♬ original sound – Melissa

Burberry has had a long history of trying to distance itself from the “masses”. In the noughties, the Burberry nova check pattern became inextricably linked with the “chav” and football hooligans — two UK subcultures whose fortunes and prominence in society have ebbed and waned.

“As Britain’s foremost fashion house, Burberry had been using the nova check since the 1920s, first lining its trench coats before spawning outwards onto cashmere scarves in the 60s and eventually proliferating the brand’s ready-to-wear collections in the 80s and 90s, beloved by Sloane Rangers and the Balmoral set,” wrote Dazed magazine.

However, in the noughties, the tabloid press in the UK associated the nova check with the unemployed and disenfranchised portions of British society it felt were lazy, underserving and violent. But then the pattern went through a fashion Renaissance and Burberry even brought back the check pattern as a result.

As for Norman’s Cafe, the restaurant has been accused of cosplaying British working class culture for its overpriced dishes and its staff wearing trendy matching and branded uniforms to serve its paltry seven tables.

Perhaps, then Burberry’s collaborations with TfL and Norman’s are perfectly emblematic of the commoditisation of British culture and decline in the power of its institutions.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Burberry

Latest News

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
  • Marketing

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]

Nudie Bares All In New Campaign
  • Marketing

Nudie Bares All In New Campaign

nudie, has recently launched nothing but nude fruit, DOOH and Social campaign, to promote its ‘nothing but’ range. The campaign idea was inspired by the brand’s cheeky name and the need to find an attention-grabbing way to communicate that the range contains nothing but 100 per cent fruit. The activation via Bench and Lionize, sees […]

Slingshot Restructures With New Account Wins
  • Marketing

Slingshot Restructures With New Account Wins

Slingshot Media and its content and creative arm, onesmoothstone, have restructured to meet the demands of a converging media environment with creative at its core. The move comes as both Slingshot and onesmoothstone win new business including Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles, Capilano Manuka and Inspirations Paint. As part of the changes a new executive and […]

IMAA Demands That The Queensland Government Supports Independent Media Agencies
  • Marketing

IMAA Demands That The Queensland Government Supports Independent Media Agencies

As the Queensland Government releases its tender for the Master Media contract for the state, the Independent Media Association of Australia, is demanding action from the Government to support Australian businesses. The Queensland Government has used a multinational agency for its master media planning and buying for 15 years and the time has come for […]

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans
  • Media

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse. Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for […]

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub
  • Media

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace. Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The […]

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social
  • Media

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social

Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023. Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, […]

Tim Cook Defends Apple Advertising On X Despite “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitism
  • Technology

Tim Cook Defends Apple Advertising On X Despite “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitism

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has defended the company’s continued advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Cook won the Anti-Defamation League’s “Courage Against Hate Award” in 2018 but, a fortnight ago, the League accused Elon Musk of promoting antisemitism on X, something he denies. When asked whether […]

Bonds, McDonalds, ANZ & More Come Together For “Unignorable Ad Break” Via Special, Glue Society & PHD
  • Campaigns

Bonds, McDonalds, ANZ & More Come Together For “Unignorable Ad Break” Via Special, Glue Society & PHD

During last night’s Sunday Project, 10 of the country’s biggest brands came together in support of disability representation with the “Unignorable Adbreak”. Swapping out key scenes in their spots to include a person with disability to launch the Shift 20 Initiative. The altered spots from ANZ, AAMI, Bonds, Kia, McDonald’s, Oral-B, nib, Pantene, Uber, and Weet-Bix […]

Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!
  • Partner Content

Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!

Independent agencies are becoming increasingly important to Australian adland and becoming increasingly well-recognised for the work that they do. Of course, B&T has had the independent category at our annual B&T Awards extravaganza. But, this year, the category feels particularly important for adland, with hotter competition than ever before. Ahead of the B&T Awards, we caught up […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza
  • Media

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza

The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember. After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new […]

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
  • Media

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour

Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]