Bupa Revs Up Brand Agency Scooter’s Remit

Brand agency Scooter has been appointed to Bupa’s ‘agency village’ following a competitive pitch.

Scooter, which has previously worked with Bupa, has an expanded remit to work across all Bupa’s Australian businesses, including health insurance, dental, optical, hearing, and aged care.

Bupa health services GM of marketing Alicia Rieniets said that Scooter has helped grow its optical and dental divisions.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Scooter, whose innovative strategies and retail marketing expertise have helped drive a marketing transformation across the Bupa Health Services businesses,” she added. “Integrating Scooter into our new agency Village aligns with Bupa’s goal to be the most customer-centric health care provider, ensuring consistency and added value for our customers.”

Scooter CEO Anna Hodgson added: “The new contract extends Scooter’s long standing relationship with Bupa that has flourished over the past nine years. This is a true testament to our strong client relationships and our ability to offer innovative and impactful creative services that drive results for our clients.”

Scooter, which provides brand design and production services, has clients include DuluxGroup, BMW and Asahi.

It has recently appointed Olivia Gatt as associate creative director and Matt Strutte as group account director, where his expertise in client management will be invaluable. They will support ECD Luke Carson and GM Pete Murphy, who lead the Bupa account.