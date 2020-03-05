Bupa And Sandro Demaio Launch New Food Podcast

Australia’s largest health insurer, Bupa has launched a new podcast in partnership with the Sandro Demaio Foundation called In Good Health.

The podcast, hosted by Dr Sandro Demaio (main photo), CEO of VicHealth, founder of the Sandro Demaio Foundation and former medical officer at the World Health Organization will focus on how food can aid better physical, mental and social health.

The In Good Health podcast will provide accessible evidence-based information through six 30-minute episodes recorded in the form of conversation-style interviews with a range of special guest experts.

Dr Sandro Demaio said it can be challenging for people to understand what to eat with the sheer volume of contradicting health and nutrition advice – often coming from unqualified ‘influencers.’

“Eating fresh, healthy food is so important for our health and wellbeing, which is why it’s critical people have evidence-based advice about what to eat to optimise their health and the health of our planet.”

“This podcast is about countering the seemingly endless misleading diet advice and marketing claims to help people better understand the link between the foods we eat and our health,” Dr Demaio said.

Greg McGrath, preventative health program lead at Bupa said the podcast will help listeners navigate all the noise surrounding different foods and give access to credible advice that can reduce the risk of chronic disease and obesity.

“Food is such a central part of our lives and we tend to spend a lot of time focusing on what to eat and how to incorporate healthier foods into our diets, but perhaps not so much time thinking about why.”

“Understanding the importance of food and the relationship between food and wellbeing is one way we can engage the community about how to positively influence their health and reduce their risk of chronic disease and obesity-related health conditions,” said McGrath

The podcast will be available on all major podcast streaming services, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.