Bunnings Expands Retail Media Operation At 150 Key Stores

Bunnings has expanded its retail media offering with an extra 300 screen across 150 high-traffic stores across VIC, NSW, QLD, WA, SA, TAS and NZ.

These new screens will be located at the stores’ front entrance and trade desks.

“The popularity of the Bunnings magazine over many years has demonstrated the value our customers and suppliers place in retail media,” said Justine Mills, Bunnings’ GM of Marketing.

“We’re now exploring ways to expand this into digital and in-store advertising channels in a customer-friendly way.

“Following a successful trial earlier this year, we’re installing 300 screens across 150 high-traffic stores that will promote key product lines through a new advertising pilot with suppliers.

“This will boost product visibility and deliver customers useful product information to help them complete their projects.”

Last month, Bunnings hired Sam Hegg. He spent nearly three years as the head of strategy and planning at Redworks Media, leading the strategy and planning function for Coles’ retail media arm – Coles 360

“Excited to announce that I started at Bunnings this week, joining the iconic business as Head of Retail Media. Such a great opportunity to work with Justine Mills and the team to build something really compelling for brands,” he wrote.

“Big thanks to everyone at Redworks and Coles for the last 3 years… some of the most rewarding and enjoyable years of my career”.

Retail media is one of the fastest (of only a few) channels that are growing significantly in spend across Australia. Recently, CommBank unveiled its plans to get involved in the space and analysts from GroupM have said that spending grew by more than a quarter over the course of last year.