Bunnings Champions Community Footy BBQ Legends In ‘Legend Of The Tongs’ Campaign Featuring Matthew Richardson With Prizes Up For Grabs

Bunnings has launched ‘Legend of the Tongs,’ an integrated campaign celebrating the local legends who fire up the BBQ weekly at Aussie rules footy clubs. The campaign was developed and delivered via Bastion, with the support of full-service agency The Brand Agency and Bunnings’ internal marketing and communications teams.
The campaign features AFL legend Matthew Richardson as ambassador and was launched during Gather Round.
Leveraging Bunnings’ 11-year partnership with the Australian Football League (AFL), Legend of the Tongs rewards and recognises volunteers and their local clubs to ensure they are set up to support their players and raise funds.
Throughout the 18-week AFL season, clubs nationwide will be encouraged to nominate their local “BBQ legends” through a national competition hosted on the Bunnings website. Five winners will receive a BBQ prize pack for their club each week, including a Jumbuck 6-Burner BBQ and a Bunnings pop-up marquee.
As the campaign builds, eight finalists will be selected to attend the Toyota AFL Grand Final, where one will be crowned the “Legend of the Golden Tongs”, receiving $25,000 worth of Bunnings products and materials to enhance their local club’s facilities.
“We know the heart of Australian rules footy lives in local communities. With more than 200,000 volunteers across the country, it’s these unsung heroes who tirelessly show up week in and week out do things like fire up the BBQ, support their players and raise much-needed funds for their clubs,” head of community, partnerships & events at Bunnings Katie Hynes said.
“Aussies have told us that local sport clubs are looking for improved access to equipment to support their volunteers and our aim with Legend of the Tongs will be to offer our support to community clubs where it matters,” she added.
The campaign came to life via a TVC, across social, digital, in-store, PR, experiential, content as well as Bunnings’ AFL partnership assets and touchpoints.
“We wanted to build a campaign that wasn’t just about prizes or promotion, but about honouring the people who roll up their sleeves every weekend across Australia and tirelessly give their time to ensure their clubs keep going,” Bastion managing director of corporate communications and PR Richard Chapman said.
“This campaign reflects Bunnings’ deep understanding that the spirit of footy lives in local canteens, clubrooms, and sidelines, wherever volunteers are hard at work, making local sports matter,” Chapman added.
Nominations for Legend of the Tongs are now open, with the first round of winners announced on 28 April 2025. The campaign will run until 24 August 2025.
