Bundaberg And Kettle Chips Team Up For Summer Collaboration

    Two iconic craft companies, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Kettle Chips, have come together to launch the new, limited-edition Bundaberg Ginger Beer Potato Chips.

    Inspired by popular Australian Ginger Beer, the new Kettle Ginger Beer Potato Chips are slow cooked for extra crunch and have a seasoning like no other – sweet with the zesty flavour of real ginger.

    Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CMO Penny Glasson said that the iconic brewers are very considered when it comes to brand collaborations, with taste being the leading driver in the decision-making process. “96% of Australian consumers are aware of Bundaberg Ginger Beer, and the number one purchase driver is great taste.” Ms Glasson said.

    “When consumers purchase our products in store, we also know that more frequently, their baskets include items such as sausages and chips. So, when we set out to find our next collaboration, we looked for a product and partnership that made sense for the occasion,”

    “The objective of the collaboration is to continue treating Australians to the Bundaberg range in a great tasting premium craft format.”

    Snackbrands marketing director James Deysel said that seeing two great Aussie brands, both deeply dedicated to quality and craft, come together to create something special for summer has been tremendous. “We hope Aussies love these chips as much as we do,” Mr Deysel said.

    With Bundaberg’s 55-year history of brewing and the great taste Kettle Chips are known for, the new Ginger Beer Potato Chips are expected to be a new household favourite.

    The limited-edition Kettle Bundaberg Ginger Beer Potato Chips will be available nationwide in all major supermarkets from early November, with an RRP of $6.00.




