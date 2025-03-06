Bundaberg Rum & NRL Extends Longtime Partnership For Another Four Years

Bundaberg Rum (or Bundy as it’s known to its mates) and the NRL have announced the extension of their great partnership for another four years as the 2025 season gets underway.

Having been a sponsor of Australia’s most popular sporting code for the last eight years, Bundy will continue to be the NRL’s Exclusive Official Dark Spirit and Alcoholic Ginger Beer, taking the current partnership to 12 years.

Bundy will continue to be the naming rights sponsor of NRL Super Saturday and the NRL Captain’s Challenge across both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Footy fans can expect more incredible in-game activations throughout the season including at marquee events like Magic Round, the State of Origin series and the Grand Final.

“I’m thrilled to confirm the extension of our partnership with the NRL. Rugby league and Bundy are both at the heart of so much of Aussie culture, you bring these two together, and it’s a match made in heaven,” said Hayden Abercrombie, Bundaberg Rum marketing manager.

“The NRL is an incredible partner that connects so strongly with Bundy’s heartland and our core values align seamlessly, at the heart of both we strive to build community and celebrate mateship.

“We’re going to make our two brilliant naming rights properties – Super Saturday and Captain’s Challenge – even bigger which is going to give us unrivalled visibility with punters throughout the season.

“The partnership also gives us an invaluable asset to leverage in pubs, bars and off-premise liquor store retailers across the country, offering consumers the chance to access some incredible value adds and prizes that will get them even closer to the game. This partnership means we can continue to enhance the match day experience in a way that only Bundy can, and I can’t wait!”

“Bundaberg Rum has been a loyal partner of rugby league for many years. We look forward to working together on creating great experiences for our fans,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

The partnership kicks off this weekend alongside the first Bundaberg Rum Super Saturday of the season and will be complemented with a national media campaign, where Bundy will be back on air and in OOH with its ‘Forever Classic’ brand platform, launched last year. The new campaign, featuring the iconic Bundy Bear, is all about making good times with mates timeless, through classic stitch-ups, classic moments, classic products and serves – bringing to life Bundy Bear’s cheeky, larrikin nature, and showing how a Bundy is best enjoyed amongst mates.